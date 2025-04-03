Now is the best time in years to go house-hunting in the Twin Cities

Last month, a house on Elliot Avenue near Lake Hiawatha in Minneapolis was priced at $139,000, nearly $100,000 less than its original listing after hitting the market nearly 200 days ago. The house — which the listing touts as a “great development opportunity” — has no kitchen cabinets, and some of the walls are stripped to the studs. It’s being sold “as-is,” which means the buyer has to assume all responsibility for the condition of the property.