Now is the best time in years to go house-hunting in the Twin Cities

For the first time this decade, homebuyers are gaining an edge in a market sellers have commanded for years.
House-hunters having slightly more time and less competition to make the biggest purchase of their lives might not seem like much. But the added leverage is perhaps a wee reward for dealing with the harsh reality of higher mortgage rates, few listings, rising insurance costs and record home prices.
Or it’s a sign of sellers orchestrating their own undoing. Many have continued to list their homes at elevated prices, assuming buyers will pay anything like they did in the early days of the pandemic.
But buyers can’t afford as much house as they did when mortgage rates were at record lows. And they are much less willing to overpay or take on a fixer-upper, which has flummoxed sellers who expected their house to sell as quickly as they did even a year ago.
“There is a little bit of a correction going on,” said Jennifer Livingston, an Oakdale sales agent and president of the St. Paul Area Association of Realtors (SPAAR). “We’re in a new normal, and people are starting to realize that.”
Buyers still outnumber sellers in much of the Twin Cities. But on average, homes in the metro area sold in 69 days during February, according to SPAAR. That’s 10 days longer than last year and the slowest pace in at least seven years.
Nationally, a Redfin analysis showed in January, there were enough listings to last 3.7 months at the current sales pace, the most in six years. Market dynamics vary dramatically by region, but the biggest slowdown was in parts of Florida and Texas, where the average days-on-market exceeded 10 months compared with 2.4 months in the Twin Cities.
Lana and Aaron Higgins can attest to that: The couple just went through selling their Houston home and buying a new abode in the Twin Cities.