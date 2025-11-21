Modern updates to Edwin Lundie house in Rochester keeps tradition, charm

Hilary and Justin DuBrock weren’t Edwin Lundie fans when they bought their Rochester Lundie in 2021, but they are now.
COVID-19 had something to do with that.
“Going through the pandemic, we realized we wanted distinct spaces where I could work from home, the kids could do mayhem things, and our parents could stay with us when they visited,” Justin DuBrock said.
The 4,188-square-foot home, which the admired Twin Cities-based architect designed in 1949, met that criterion with defined-yet-connected rooms. Plus, there were charming details common to Lundie’s work, including precise millwork, a Pullman train car-inspired hallway and, in the exterior stonework, a tidy grid of openings that provide light and privacy for a powder room.
The DuBrocks, who moved to Rochester from Massachusetts 10 years ago for Hilary DuBrock’s medical career, also loved the house’s unique Y-shaped layout, neatly organized into bedroom and living room/porch wings (plus a walkout “mayhem” level).
But it wasn’t quite perfect. The virtually untouched kitchen didn’t support a modern lifestyle for the family of five (the DuBrocks have three children, aged 3, 7 and 9). Worse, it was cut off from the rest of the house by a compact (but sweet) service pantry and narrow doorway.
Even so, the couple was glad the previous owners hadn’t altered the space, allowing them to see Lundie’s original intent and build upon it. Todd Hansen of Albertsson Hansen Architecture and Interior Design led the renovation.
His thoughtful approach won a 2025-26 Minnesota Star Tribune and AIA Minnesota Home of the Month award. One judge offered the highest praise: “It’s as if Lundie did it himself.”