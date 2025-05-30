From lakeside getaways to urban oases, here are the 2025-26 Home of the Month winners

A modern Minneapolis home named after a bumblebee, a tipped A-frame cabin in Ely and a sensitively renovated Rochester cottage are among the winners of this year’s American Institute of Architects (AIA) Minnesota, Minnesota Star Tribune Home of the Month contest honoring excellence and innovation in residential design.
Each month, we’ll feature one of the projects and provide insights from the architects and homeowners.
Here are the 2025-26 Home of the Month winners:
A Spanish Craftsman Reinvented
Design team: Ashley Mitlyng, AIA; Katie Loecken, AIA; Eden Garton, AIA; Mitlyng Design
The resourceful rearranging of space in a 1920s Lowry Hill Craftsman, including moving the kitchen from a dark corner of the house to a more central location, resulted in a home better equipped for modern life. Convincing historic-inspired finishes make it look like it’s always been that way.
Hip Joint
Design team: Bryan Anderson, AIA; SALA Architects
Time spent at home during the COVID-19 pandemic motivated the owners of a small Bryn Mawr cottage to address their tiny, outdated bathroom and failing roof. It was a game of inches in the bathroom, which included borrowing space from the guest room closet to fit a walk-in shower and installing a wall-mounted toilet to maximize floor space. A unique hipped (pyramid-shaped) ceiling and elongated skylight in the living room were part of the roof solution.
Humlebi House
Design team: Jody McGuire, AIA; SALA Architects