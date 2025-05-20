Love of art, Nordic heritage and Japanese design inspired Stillwater-area Home of the Month

Christopher Holien grew up in west central Minnesota, a farm kid who spent most of his adult life working as a geologist in places like Australia, London, Malaysia and Alaska.
While Holien enjoyed soaking up different cultures, when it came time to retire in 2021, he gravitated to the familiar. He purchased a lot in White Oaks Savanna, a residential community near Stillwater with 320 acres of oak savanna — a mixed area of prairie and woodland — as well as organic farmland and 30 home sites.
“I immediately connected with the land,” Holien said. “It reminded me of home.”
Holien had lots of ideas for his new house that tapped into his Nordic heritage, a visit to Japan and an interest in art. That all resonated with architect Christopher Storm, a college art major. Holien wanted plenty of wall space for paintings, including several large Australian Aboriginal dot paintings he bought while living there.
Storm and Holien shared a vision of a sculptural home embedded in the open landscape with enough precise geometry to satisfy Holien’s scientific mind and enough views of the prairie to make him feel content. The result earned a 2024-25 Home of the Month honor, a partnership between the Star Tribune and the Minnesota chapter of the American Institute of Architects that honors residential architecture.
Asymmetry played an important role in the design, from the shape of the house to the roof’s pitch and window placement. That created a little tension, which made for a more interesting composition. But Strom was careful not to overdo it.
“We kept a strong center line to ground the interior, balance the asymmetry and make the space feel comfortable,” Strom said.
Strom thought about the house as a series of volumes, or components, that accommodate different activities. One for the entryway that’s connected to another for the living room and kitchen, with a dining bay off to one side. Another, one of Holien’s favorites, is tucked off the back of the kitchen with lower ceilings, corner windows and a single counter stool. It’s a cozy nook where he takes his morning coffee and admires the prairie views.