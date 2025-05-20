Love of art, Nordic heritage and Japanese design inspired Stillwater-area Home of the Month

Strom thought about the house as a series of volumes, or components, that accommodate different activities. One for the entryway that’s connected to another for the living room and kitchen, with a dining bay off to one side. Another, one of Holien’s favorites, is tucked off the back of the kitchen with lower ceilings, corner windows and a single counter stool. It’s a cozy nook where he takes his morning coffee and admires the prairie views.