Linden Hills renovation nods to nautical love of sailing on Lake Harriet

Some old houses get lucky.
Take a 1901-built summer cottage near Lake Harriet that Susan and Bill Kirkpatrick have owned since 1993. During the past 30-plus years, the couple raised a pair of kids, two golden retrievers and three cats within its small footprint, embracing the home’s quirks and limitations along the way.
“Sometimes, we were crawling over each other, but it kept us close,” Susan Kirkpatrick said.
The house served them well despite pinch-points, including poor circulation and cramped entertaining spaces. But in 2021, realizing they had no intention of leaving their beloved Linden Hills neighborhood and house full of good memories, the couple decided to undertake a comprehensive renovation to address the home’s shortcomings.
For help, the Kirkpatricks hired TEA2 Architecture, a firm in the same building as their favorite restaurant, the Harriet Brasserie, just a few blocks away,
Architect Leffert Tigelaar was familiar with the cottage from his lunchtime walks.
“It’s charming but a bit dark and crowded inside,” he said. “The front door opened into the living room, and you had to walk through rooms to get to other rooms.”
To ease the congestion, Tigelaar brought the gable roof forward by 10 feet and added a small covered porch at the front door, which he shifted from the center of the house to the north side. The living room moved to the sunnier south side, where a three-season porch used to be.