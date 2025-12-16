Minnesota’s magical, maximalist Christmas-shopping tradition

From November to New Year’s, Anthony Scornavacco’s self-titled antique store displays 50 Christmas trees, sized from towering to tabletop, laden with thousands of fancy new ornaments. There are armies of nutcrackers, flocks of angels and all sorts of feathers and frills.
Twinkling lights and shimmering chandeliers set the grand room aglow, from its marble floors to soaring ceiling. Cue the “Hallelujah Chorus.”
It’s Minnesota’s maximalist Christmas: downtown St. Paul’s longtime, hidden-gem shopping tradition. And it’s an especially treasured one since the demise of Minneapolis’ Holidazzle parade and Dayton’s eighth-floor displays.
Visitors to Anthony Scornavacco Antiques, in the historic Hamm Building, ring the doorbell and then wait a beat before their dapper host — typically Scornavacco himself — lets them in. The old-fashioned custom serves as a dramatic pause before the big reveal.
Today’s TikToks and reels can’t replicate the sense of awe that stepping into Scornavacco’s shop inspires. Even the most pathetic, Charlie Brown-tree decorators among us — or the actual Grinch — would admit it’s the magic of secular Christmas, incarnate.
Scornavacco still remembers his delighted reaction to seeing the holiday display at the antique shop that predated his — though it was 50-some years ago. “I was like a child,” he enthused.
Ornaments for everyone
Scornavacco and the shop’s manager, Isaac Nelson, start buying next season’s Christmas décor in January. They focus on hand-painted, blown-glass ornaments made by decades-old European companies.
Among them are whimsical glass figures made by Italy’s De Carlini family, which Scornavacco’s parents began collecting in the 1950s. This year, he’s displaying several shelves of elegant jesters, ballerinas and fashionistas.