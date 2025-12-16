Things To Do

Minnesota’s magical, maximalist Christmas-shopping tradition

Fifty trees and thousands of handmade ornaments make for one very merry St. Paul shop.

By Rachel Hutton

The Minnesota Star Tribune
December 16, 2025 at 12:00PM
Twinkling lights brighten Anthony Scornavacco's eponymous antique shop from its marble floors to high ceiling during the holiday season in downtown St. Paul. (Aaron Lavinsky/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

From November to New Year’s, Anthony Scornavacco’s self-titled antique store displays 50 Christmas trees, sized from towering to tabletop, laden with thousands of fancy new ornaments. There are armies of nutcrackers, flocks of angels and all sorts of feathers and frills.

Twinkling lights and shimmering chandeliers set the grand room aglow, from its marble floors to soaring ceiling. Cue the “Hallelujah Chorus.”

It’s Minnesota’s maximalist Christmas: downtown St. Paul’s longtime, hidden-gem shopping tradition. And it’s an especially treasured one since the demise of Minneapolis’ Holidazzle parade and Dayton’s eighth-floor displays.

Shop manager Isaac Nelson attributes the Christmas ornament tradition’s longevity to the predominance of Minnesotans with German ancestry, despite the state's association with Scandinavians. “People say nobody does Christmas like the Germans," he said. (Aaron Lavinsky/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Visitors to Anthony Scornavacco Antiques, in the historic Hamm Building, ring the doorbell and then wait a beat before their dapper host — typically Scornavacco himself — lets them in. The old-fashioned custom serves as a dramatic pause before the big reveal.

Today’s TikToks and reels can’t replicate the sense of awe that stepping into Scornavacco’s shop inspires. Even the most pathetic, Charlie Brown-tree decorators among us — or the actual Grinch — would admit it’s the magic of secular Christmas, incarnate.

Scornavacco still remembers his delighted reaction to seeing the holiday display at the antique shop that predated his — though it was 50-some years ago. “I was like a child,” he enthused.

Ornaments for everyone

Scornavacco and the shop’s manager, Isaac Nelson, start buying next season’s Christmas décor in January. They focus on hand-painted, blown-glass ornaments made by decades-old European companies.

Many of the ornaments, such as this Santa from Huras in Poland, are made by artisans who blow molten glass into molds, then coat them with a thin layer of silver and decorative paint. (Aaron Lavinsky/The Minnesota Star Tribune)
Tabletop Christmas decor on display includes several rotating pyramid ornaments handmade in Germany. (Aaron Lavinsky/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Among them are whimsical glass figures made by Italy’s De Carlini family, which Scornavacco’s parents began collecting in the 1950s. This year, he’s displaying several shelves of elegant jesters, ballerinas and fashionistas.

Scornavacco tries to carry something for everyone. There are entire themed trees with ornaments for dog lovers, travel fans or ornithologists. Shoppers can spend $100 on globes that resemble Fabergé eggs, or 25 cents on mini glitter balls.

Speaking of glitter, Scornavacco and Nelson resign themselves to a season covered in twinkling specks.

“Even if you shower, it doesn’t go away,” Scornavacco said.

Nelson shrugged. “It’s the holiday of light.”

A St. Paul tradition

By early December, the top third of the shop’s majestic, 16-foot tree had been cleared of ornaments by early-season shoppers. It’s the same faux evergreen Scornavacco saw half a century ago visiting the Christmas display of his shop’s predecessor, Nakashian-O’Neil interior design and antiques.

For decades, William Nakashian and Danny O’Neil decorated the homes of St. Paul’s high society. They also started the ornament tradition. Scornavacco took over their space after O’Neil died on Christmas Eve in 2012.

Scornavacco and Nelson remember O’Neil as a real character with a wealth of knowledge about opulent aesthetics — and his clients’ personal lives.

“He knew everybody up on the hill who had money,” Nelson explained.

A decorated life

Like O’Neil, Scornavacco, has spent a lifetime immersed in fine furnishings and décor. His first exposure to antiques came from inheriting his late grandfather’s trunk as a child. It held postcards, glassware and other memorabilia. “There was really nothing of great value in it, but it intrigued me,” Scornavacco said.

When his antique shop isn't full of ornaments, Anthony Scornavacco (foreground) displays his personal inventory of 18th- and 17th-century furniture, paintings, tapestries, jewelry and silver. (Aaron Lavinsky/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Scornavacco has owned H&B Gallery in Uptown, Minneapolis, for decades, consigning high-end household goods, art and antiques. When his St. Paul showroom isn’t displaying Christmas ornaments, it holds Scornavacco’s personal inventory of 18th- and 17th-century furniture, paintings, tapestries, jewelry and silver, from Chippendale chairs to Spode china to Tiffany glass.

Scornavacco says his many buying trips across the Atlantic reinforced the European perspective that many generations preceded his own. “In America, you’re sort of at the moment always, as if you’re the first thing,” he remarked.

Which is one reason why it was important for Scornavacco to continue Nakashian-O’Neil’s Christmas tradition. Longtime shoppers now bring their grandchildren to pick out ornaments of their own.

This year, tariffs quashed the annual custom ornament Scornavacco commissions to commemorate a St. Paul landmark. (Past ornaments have featured hand-painted images of Como Park Conservatory, the Minnesota State Capitol and the Cathedral of St. Paul.)

But customers haven’t been deterred. On Saturdays, a line forms outside the door when the shop reaches capacity. Crowds and fragile ornaments don’t mix. (“I usually break the first one,” Scornavacco admits.) But plenty of shoppers are happy to wait an hour for their dose of Christmas spirit.

Visitors to Anthony Scornavacco's shop, in the historic Hamm Building in St. Paul, ring the doorbell to be let inside. (Aaron Lavinsky/The Minnesota Star Tribune)
