Two now-deceased icons of the theater world, Jack Barkla cqand Jack Edwards cq— known to the crew as “The Jacks” — were the creative forces behind the affair. The Jacks, known for their work on Dayton’s annual spring flower show and Minneapolis’ Holidazzle parade, minded every detail of the holiday displays, down to the figures’ jewelry and hand-knit sweaters. When Barkla was told the “Oz” flying monkeys were perhaps too frightening, he was said to have responded: “If we haven’t made anyone cry, we’re really not doing our job.”