Burnsville’s police dog sniffs out stress, offers comfort

At first glance, with his floppy ears and affectionate nature, this yellow Lab looks like he’s begging for scratches, but he’s actually doing his job.
His name is Duke and he is a police dog with an unusual occupation — he helps people calm down.
Duke joined the Burnsville Police Department’s behavioral health unit two years ago when his handler, Sgt. Max Yakovlev, attended a national co-responder conference in Kansas City, and proposed the idea of a critical incident response K-9 to the police chief, the city manager and city hall.
“They said ‘Yes!‘, an easy sell,” Yakovlev laughed.
Duke helps calm people down so they can communicate and receive medical assistance, if necessary, simply by being there.
Janeen Baggette, the founder for K9s for Freedom and Independence, an organization that trains critical incident response K-9s, including Duke, said people start to calm down when they pet and interact with dogs.
Duke will interact with people he’s identified with higher levels of cortisol, a hormone released when people experience stress, and offer them comfort, Baggette said. People in traumatic situations, including crime victims, police officers, firefighters and those experiencing a mental health crisis, start to self-regulate when they pet and interact with Duke, which lowers their cortisol levels and boosts their serotonin (the happy hormone).
Duke is so effective at his job that he alerted Yakovlev that a Minnesota Star Tribune reporter on assignment had high cortisol levels by leaning heavily against her legs. Yakovlev said Duke wanted her to sit on the ground so he could lie next to her for pets.