In somber ceremony, Burnsville marks anniversary of killing of three first responders

Paul Elmstrand, Matthew Ruge and Adam Finseth were shot and killed in February 2024 while responding to a domestic violence call.

By Eva Herscowitz

The Minnesota Star Tribune
February 18, 2025 at 10:33PM
Bergetta F. Monroe, a Burnsville resident who lives walking distances from the Burnsville City Hall, visits three wreathes for police officers Paul Elmstrand and Matthew Ruge as well as firefighter-paramedic Adam Finseth. The responders were killed one year ago and the memorial was held at Burnsville City Hall. (Jerry Holt/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

The wreaths in the cold sunshine Tuesday outside Burnsville City Hall marked a somber anniversary.

One medley of white and purple flowers for Paul Elmstrand, a 27-year-old police officer, husband and father. Another for Matthew Ruge, also a 27-year-old police officer, known for his calm attitude and authenticity.

And a third, made of ruby red flowers, for Adam Finseth, a 40-year-old firefighter and paramedic, husband and father.

The three men were shot and killed a year ago while responding to a domestic abuse call in the south metro city. They had arrived around 2 a.m. to a green house on a quiet street to try to negotiate with an armed man who had barricaded himself inside with a woman and seven children.

Hours later, 38-year-old Shannon Cortez Gooden shot and killed Elmstrand, Ruge and Finseth, before killing himself. A fourth responder, Police Sgt. Adam Medlicott, then 38, was injured in the gunfire but survived.

On Tuesday, city leaders stood before an American flag inside council chambers, reflecting on the men and the difficult year since their deaths.

Burnsville Mayor Elizabeth Kautz pauses while city leaders deliver remarks in remembrance of three first responders who were killed last year at the Burnsville City Hall in Burnsville. (Jerry Holt/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

City Manager Gregg Lindberg said they made the “ultimate sacrifice.” Council Member Dan Kealey called them heroes. Longtime Mayor Elizabeth Kautz said they embodied the “spirit of service.”

Nearly everyone who spoke noted that Elmstrand, Ruge and Finseth lost their lives to save seven kids.

“This City Council will never forget them, what they stood for, and the people they were,” Kealey said.

Kautz issued a proclamation earlier this month designating Feb. 18 Public Safety Memorial Day, and by Tuesday afternoon, ceremonies were underway.

The wreaths, with bouquets of roses below them, will remain at City Hall for 24 hours. A city of Burnsville flag raised at half-staff snapped above them in the bitterly cold wind, and lights would later color city buildings red and blue.

A Burnsville resident visits wreaths for Burnsville officers Paul Elmstrand and Matthew Ruge and firefighter-paramedic Adam Finseth at Burnsville City Hall. (Jerry Holt/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

A year of remembering

Last year, more than 10,000 mourners attended a funeral in Burnsville for the fallen officers and medic. The Minnesota Star Tribune reported at the time that the ceremony was perhaps the largest law enforcement memorial service in state history.

It marked the beginning of a challenging year for the Burnsville police and fire departments, leaders said Tuesday. Responders mourned not only their colleagues, but their close friends.

Portraits of Burnsville police officers Paul Elmstrand, 27, firefighter-paramedic Adam Finseth, 40, and officer Matthew Ruge, 27, left to right, are on display before a live stream of the memorial service for the three men at Prince of Peace in Burnsville last February. (Alex Kormann/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

On Tuesday, Council Member Vince Workman recalled running into a somber police sergeant at a press conference on the day of the shooting. He learned later that the man and one of the fallen officers were close.

“How many of us could show up to work after losing a close friend?” he said.

Fire Chief BJ Jungmann said he’s still struggling to comprehend the tragedy.

Police Chief Tanya Schwartz commended her department for showing up to work everyday while mourning colleagues who loved their families, the outdoors and their dogs.

“We did not let this incident define or break us,” Schwartz said Tuesday, her voice quavering at times.

Burnsville Police Chief Tanya Schwartz, left, and Fire Chief BJ Jungmann hug during a press conference on the one-year anniversary of the killing of three first responders at the Burnsville City Hall in Burnsville on Tuesday. (Jerry Holt/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

The case against the shooter’s girlfriend continues to unfold. Ashley Dyrdahl, admitted in January that she bought the guns her boyfriend used to kill the three responders. A previous second-degree assault conviction barred Gooden from owning firearms.

Prosecutors recommended a sentence of at least 37 months for Dyrdahl after she pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in St. Paul to two charges of straw purchasing. A judge will determine the length of her punishment following a pre-sentence investigation.

More ceremonies honoring Elmstrand, Ruge and Finseth are set for the spring.

In May, the officers will posthumously receive an award from the Fraternal Order of Police in Washington, D.C. Finseth will be celebrated at the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Weekend the same month in Maryland.

Eva Herscowitz

Reporter

Eva Herscowitz covers Dakota and Scott counties for the Star Tribune.

