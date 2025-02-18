The wreaths in the cold sunshine Tuesday outside Burnsville City Hall marked a somber anniversary.
In somber ceremony, Burnsville marks anniversary of killing of three first responders
Paul Elmstrand, Matthew Ruge and Adam Finseth were shot and killed in February 2024 while responding to a domestic violence call.
One medley of white and purple flowers for Paul Elmstrand, a 27-year-old police officer, husband and father. Another for Matthew Ruge, also a 27-year-old police officer, known for his calm attitude and authenticity.
And a third, made of ruby red flowers, for Adam Finseth, a 40-year-old firefighter and paramedic, husband and father.
The three men were shot and killed a year ago while responding to a domestic abuse call in the south metro city. They had arrived around 2 a.m. to a green house on a quiet street to try to negotiate with an armed man who had barricaded himself inside with a woman and seven children.
Hours later, 38-year-old Shannon Cortez Gooden shot and killed Elmstrand, Ruge and Finseth, before killing himself. A fourth responder, Police Sgt. Adam Medlicott, then 38, was injured in the gunfire but survived.
On Tuesday, city leaders stood before an American flag inside council chambers, reflecting on the men and the difficult year since their deaths.
City Manager Gregg Lindberg said they made the “ultimate sacrifice.” Council Member Dan Kealey called them heroes. Longtime Mayor Elizabeth Kautz said they embodied the “spirit of service.”
Nearly everyone who spoke noted that Elmstrand, Ruge and Finseth lost their lives to save seven kids.
“This City Council will never forget them, what they stood for, and the people they were,” Kealey said.
Kautz issued a proclamation earlier this month designating Feb. 18 Public Safety Memorial Day, and by Tuesday afternoon, ceremonies were underway.
The wreaths, with bouquets of roses below them, will remain at City Hall for 24 hours. A city of Burnsville flag raised at half-staff snapped above them in the bitterly cold wind, and lights would later color city buildings red and blue.
A year of remembering
Last year, more than 10,000 mourners attended a funeral in Burnsville for the fallen officers and medic. The Minnesota Star Tribune reported at the time that the ceremony was perhaps the largest law enforcement memorial service in state history.
It marked the beginning of a challenging year for the Burnsville police and fire departments, leaders said Tuesday. Responders mourned not only their colleagues, but their close friends.
On Tuesday, Council Member Vince Workman recalled running into a somber police sergeant at a press conference on the day of the shooting. He learned later that the man and one of the fallen officers were close.
“How many of us could show up to work after losing a close friend?” he said.
Fire Chief BJ Jungmann said he’s still struggling to comprehend the tragedy.
Police Chief Tanya Schwartz commended her department for showing up to work everyday while mourning colleagues who loved their families, the outdoors and their dogs.
“We did not let this incident define or break us,” Schwartz said Tuesday, her voice quavering at times.
The case against the shooter’s girlfriend continues to unfold. Ashley Dyrdahl, admitted in January that she bought the guns her boyfriend used to kill the three responders. A previous second-degree assault conviction barred Gooden from owning firearms.
Prosecutors recommended a sentence of at least 37 months for Dyrdahl after she pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in St. Paul to two charges of straw purchasing. A judge will determine the length of her punishment following a pre-sentence investigation.
More ceremonies honoring Elmstrand, Ruge and Finseth are set for the spring.
In May, the officers will posthumously receive an award from the Fraternal Order of Police in Washington, D.C. Finseth will be celebrated at the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Weekend the same month in Maryland.
