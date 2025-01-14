Girlfriend pleads guilty to buying guns man used to kill 3 Burnsville first responders

In 2016, Dyrdahl began a relationship with Gooden, and knew that he had previously been convicted of second-degree assault, a felony, which precluded him from owning firearms. In 2019, she filed a letter in support of Gooden’s petition to restore his firearm rights in which she acknowledged his conviction and crime. That petition was later denied. Despite this, the charges said, Dyrdahl bought five firearms from two federally licensed dealers between September 2023 and last January before “knowingly and intentionally” transferring them to Gooden.