Minnesota stocks fall sharply as tariffs’ impact spooks consumers and companies

The American economy is showing signs of buckling under the weight of the largest tariffs in a century. And the new import taxes, which will have wide impacts for Minnesota companies, haven’t even gone into effect yet.
The reception from markets has been dour in the two days since President Donald Trump announced sweeping new “reciprocal” tariffs on international trade that will see $2.5 trillion of imports taxed at an average rate of 25% starting Thursday.
As China announced retaliatory tariffs on American goods Friday, U.S. stocks officially entered bear market territory, which happens when stocks fall 20% from their peaks, the Wall Street Journal reported.
The S&P 500 closed down more than 7% for the week, as more than $2.4 trillion was shaved from the value of U.S. companies. Minnesota companies including 3M, Sun Country Airlines, U.S. Bank and Solventum all lost more than 10% of their values since last Friday, draining 401(k) balances and prompting jitters among employees and customers alike.
Economists are forecasting “weaker consumer spending and confidence in the near term,” said Scott Anderson, San Francisco-based chief economist and managing director at BMO Capital Markets. “The big surprise for the market has been the magnitude of the reciprocal tariffs that have been put on this week.”
Consumers are preparing for a new round inflation and possible job losses, as the risk of recession looks more like a probability than a possibility.
“The people who pay tariffs are consumers, not other countries,” said C. Ford Runge, a trade policy expert and professor at the University of Minnesota. “But the larger issue has to do with confidence. … Investors and people purchasing goods hit the pause button. That translates to demand affected up and down the supply chain and leads to recession.”
Candice McFarlane, 34, of Minneapolis, said Friday that she and her coworkers at U.S. Bank Stadium are already choosing different grocery stores to shop from these days. She said she knows the tariffs will have an effect.