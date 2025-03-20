More than 600 Iron Range Minnesota steelworkers out of work as taconite mines idle

“This is difficult news for our steelworkers, their families, and our entire Iron Range community. Mining isn’t just an industry here — it’s our way of life,“ state Sen. Grant Hauschild, DFL-Hermantown, said in a statement. “The men and women who work in our mines are the backbone of the Range, and their hard work has built and sustained communities across Minnesota for generations. When our steelworkers hurt, we all hurt.”