More than 600 Iron Range Minnesota steelworkers out of work as taconite mines idle

More than 600 Iron Range steelworkers will be out of a job as mines that supply the struggling auto industry go offline.
Cleveland-Cliffs will temporarily idle two Minnesota operations: Hibbing Taconite Co. in Hibbing and the Minorca Mine in Virginia. The Ohio-based company has notified the state of Minnesota of the upcoming layoffs, according to a statement Thursday.
“These temporary idles are necessary to rebalance working capital needs and consume excess pellet inventory produced in 2024,” the statement said. “We remain committed to supporting our employees and communities while monitoring market conditions.”
After a 60-day period under the federal Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) Act, 630 employees will be laid off, according to the company. The two plants produce steel pellets used in automobile manufacturing.
As President Donald Trump’s nascent trade war takes hold, Minnesota taconite producers may benefit from a 25% tariff on steel. But new tariffs on imported goods from Canada, Mexico and China are throwing a wrench in the American auto industry, which is largely unprepared to shift production to home soil.
“This is difficult news for our steelworkers, their families, and our entire Iron Range community. Mining isn’t just an industry here — it’s our way of life,“ state Sen. Grant Hauschild, DFL-Hermantown, said in a statement. “The men and women who work in our mines are the backbone of the Range, and their hard work has built and sustained communities across Minnesota for generations. When our steelworkers hurt, we all hurt.”
Longtime Virginia Mayor Larry Cuffe Jr. said the move is “disappointing and devastating” to the more than 600 affected families on the Iron Range. He said a representative from Cleveland-Cliffs assured him it was temporary but couldn’t give a timeline for idling beyond “when the steel prices get better.”
Workers will receive unemployment and subsidized pay through their union, Cuffe said, but as the boom and bust of mining goes, so goes the region. As a major economic driver, when mining thrives, communities thrive, he said. When production halts, that also means les production tax paid and less money going to schools, cities and townships that benefit from it. Mining companies pay taxes on production in lieu of property taxes.