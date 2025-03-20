Economy

More than 600 Iron Range Minnesota steelworkers out of work as taconite mines idle

Cleveland-Cliffs, the largest iron ore operator in Minnesota, is idling operations in Hibbing and Virginia.

By Emma Nelson

The Minnesota Star Tribune
March 20, 2025 at 5:26PM
Pellet load-out bins stand at the back of the Hibbing Taconite Co. pellet manufacturing plant, operated by Cliff's Natural Resources Inc., in Hibbing, Minnesota, U.S., on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2012. Taconite is a sedimentary rock containing low-grade iron ore, which is eventually processed into small pellets that contain approximately 65 percent iron. Photographer: Ariana Lindquist/Bloomberg
Pellet load-out bins stand at the back of the Hibbing Taconite Co. pellet manufacturing plant, which Cleveland-Cliffs has idled. (Ariana Lindquist/Bloomberg News)

More than 600 Iron Range steelworkers will be out of a job as mines that supply the struggling auto industry go offline.

Cleveland-Cliffs will temporarily idle two Minnesota operations: Hibbing Taconite Co. in Hibbing and the Minorca Mine in Virginia. The Ohio-based company has notified the state of Minnesota of the upcoming layoffs, according to a statement Thursday.

“These temporary idles are necessary to rebalance working capital needs and consume excess pellet inventory produced in 2024,” the statement said. “We remain committed to supporting our employees and communities while monitoring market conditions.”

After a 60-day period under the federal Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) Act, 630 employees will be laid off, according to the company. The two plants produce steel pellets used in automobile manufacturing.

As President Donald Trump’s nascent trade war takes hold, Minnesota taconite producers may benefit from a 25% tariff on steel. But new tariffs on imported goods from Canada, Mexico and China are throwing a wrench in the American auto industry, which is largely unprepared to shift production to home soil.

“This is difficult news for our steelworkers, their families, and our entire Iron Range community. Mining isn’t just an industry here — it’s our way of life,“ state Sen. Grant Hauschild, DFL-Hermantown, said in a statement. “The men and women who work in our mines are the backbone of the Range, and their hard work has built and sustained communities across Minnesota for generations. When our steelworkers hurt, we all hurt.”

Finished taconite pellets are displayed for a photograph at the Hibbing Taconite Co. pellet manufacturing plant, operated by Cliff's Natural Resources Inc., in Hibbing, Minnesota, U.S., on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2012. Taconite is a sedimentary rock containing low-grade iron ore, which is eventually processed into small pellets that contain approximately 65 percent iron. Photographer: Ariana Lindquist/Bloomberg
Cleveland-Cliffs is closing the Hibbing Taconite operation, which produces iron ore pellets. Ariana Lindquist/Bloomberg (Bloomberg/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Longtime Virginia Mayor Larry Cuffe Jr. said the move is “disappointing and devastating” to the more than 600 affected families on the Iron Range. He said a representative from Cleveland-Cliffs assured him it was temporary but couldn’t give a timeline for idling beyond “when the steel prices get better.”

Workers will receive unemployment and subsidized pay through their union, Cuffe said, but as the boom and bust of mining goes, so goes the region. As a major economic driver, when mining thrives, communities thrive, he said. When production halts, that also means les production tax paid and less money going to schools, cities and townships that benefit from it. Mining companies pay taxes on production in lieu of property taxes.

Demand for steel last year was the lowest since 2010 — with the exception of the pandemic recession in early 2020 — with slowdowns in the auto industry, construction and industrial production, Cleveland-Cliffs CEO Lourenco Goncalves said during a Feb. 25 earnings call.

Goncalves pointed to “unnatural market factors,” including elevated interest rates and competition from foreign producers, and applauded the recent steel tariffs.

“Cleveland-Cliffs is not depending on imported inputs and we do not rely on foreign supply chains that can be disrupted overnight,” he said. “The tariffs will penalize the foreign competitors who have been playing by a different set of rules while strengthening the domestic producers who actually invest in American workers, American manufacturing and American supply chains.”

The company launched a “Buy American” incentive program March 7, offering a $1,000 cash bonus to any employee who buys or leases “a new American-built vehicle with substantial Cliffs’ steel content,” according to a news release.

Jana Hollingsworth of the Minnesota Star Tribune contributed to this story.

Emma Nelson

Editor

Emma Nelson is a reporter and editor at the Minnesota Star Tribune.

