Travis Adams, a sixth-round pick in the 2021 MLB amateur draft, pretty much threw only fastballs and changeups when he pitched at Sacramento State.
His stats, a 4.31 ERA and 72 strikeouts in 79 innings, didn’t stand out. He wasn’t rated among MLB.com’s top 250 prospects in his draft class. Baseball America noted he lacked an effective breaking ball.
Four years later, the righthanded pitcher the Twins took with the 189th pick and signed for $253,300 was added to the Twins’ 40-man roster, and he provides additional starting pitching depth at Class AAA St. Paul. Oh, and he throws an expansive six-pitch mix: four-seam fastball, sinker, cutter, slider, curveball and changeup.
“It’s a good job by our scouting group with a guy like Travis to identify that he wasn’t really using breaking balls and that he could be a development opportunity,” Twins General Manager Jeremy Zoll said. “Travis has gotten to work with a lot of coaches and coordinators along the way.”
The pitching pipeline the Twins have worked on constructing since Derek Falvey took charge of the baseball operations department nine years ago sits at its healthiest point. During spring training, major league scouts gushed about the pitching talent in the upper levels of the minor leagues.
Adams, who threw 2⅔ scoreless innings in his first Saints outing this year as a piggyback reliever, is just one example of a pitcher who developed well beyond his initial scouting report. Baseball America rates Adams as the No. 22 prospect in the farm system.
David Festa (13th-round pick in 2021), Zebby Matthews (eighth round in 2022), Andrew Morris (fourth round in 2022) and Marco Raya (fourth round in 2020) combined to pitch 17⅓ scoreless innings with two walks and 17 strikeouts in their first turn through St. Paul’s rotation.
“What we’ve gotten better at in the draft is scouts understand the things we do well developmentally,” Falvey said. “When they’re out there, they’re aware of, ‘Oh, this guy has pitch ”X" and “Y,” but he doesn’t have “Z.” We think we can actually impact that.’ That’s helpful because you have player development and scouting synced.”