On the backfields at Twins spring training, these eight players stood out

The Class AAA St. Paul Saints have started their 2025 season and the rest of the Twins’ minor league affiliates will kick off their seasons Friday.
Staying busy on the backfields at the Twins’ complex in Fort Myers, Fla., the club’s minor leagues primarily faced Boston Red Sox prospects during minor league spring training games. It was a matchup between two top 10 farm systems, according to MLB Pipeline’s rankings.
Below are eight players who stood out on the backfields during minor league camp. The list does not include any players who were invited to big-league camp (Zebby Matthews continued to look sharp).
Connor Prielipp, lefthanded pitcher
It was an event when Prielipp pitched in minor league games on Fridays this spring. He racked up swings and misses at a stunning rate. The reactions from some Twins officials matched what it looks like when Anthony Edwards finishes a posterizing slam-dunk.
The 6-2, 210-pound lefty struck out seven of the 10 batters he faced in a game against Red Sox prospects, and he struck out six of 14 batters when he pitched versus Atlanta.
His pitch mix took a step forward from last year when he totaled 41 strikeouts in 23⅓ innings. His fastball sat at 94-97 mph in his second-to-last outing. He throws a 90-92 mph slider with a very high spin rate, and an 86-88 mph changeup.
The Twins were high on Prielipp’s potential before he entered camp, and his stock only went up over the past month. He’ll start the season at Class AA Wichita as a starting pitcher on a strict pitch count — the Twins kept pitching prospect Marco Raya to 55 or fewer pitches in April last year — but don’t rule out an opportunity for him to rise to the Twins bullpen if he keeps pitching well.
Brandon Winokur, shortstop-outfielder
If Winokur keeps hitting the way he did during spring training, it won’t be long before he shows up on top 100 prospect lists. One of the best athletes in the farm system, even Twins manager Rocco Baldelli wanted to bring the 6-6 Winokur to big-league spring training games when there was a vacancy at shortstop.