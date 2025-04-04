Twins pitchers begin a turnaround after struggling with walks to start the season

“I’m guilty of this too, I know the report, so I try to stick to them as much as I can and then you find yourself nibbling a little bit because you might be pitching to their weakness, which can also be your weakness,” López said. “Information is good but not taking all of it or overanalyzing. My strengths are my strengths. The report isn’t going to change who I am. Maybe we were guilty of that in the first two series of the year.”