Twins pitchers begin a turnaround after struggling with walks to start the season

Taped on the wall at the front of the Twins’ spring training clubhouse were daily schedules, the lineup card and a pitching leaderboard for fewest pitches thrown in an inning that was split up between starters and relievers.
Twins pitching coaches preach attacking the strike zone. Quicker innings mean starting pitchers will last deeper into games. The Twins had the third-lowest walk rate in the majors last year and the fourth-lowest walk rate in 2023.
That’s why it was bizarre to see the Twins struggle with walks to begin the season. In their first four games, when the team started with a 0-4 record, Twins pitchers walked 17 batters in 32 innings.
It was a topic during pregame meetings, and Twins pitchers responded this week with only two walks over their last 27 innings.
“That’s part of our identity,” Pablo López said. “Just challenge, attack, put yourself in good counts. We understand the numbers and the odds. It’s hard to hit a baseball. You throw it down the middle, and there is a 60% chance of an out.”
When the Twins faced the St. Louis Cardinals and Chicago White Sox, they had trouble forcing hitters to chase pitches out of the strike zone. Perhaps it was part of a spring training carryover effect when pitchers rarely use scouting reports because they don’t know which hitters will travel and be in the lineup.
“I’m guilty of this too, I know the report, so I try to stick to them as much as I can and then you find yourself nibbling a little bit because you might be pitching to their weakness, which can also be your weakness,” López said. “Information is good but not taking all of it or overanalyzing. My strengths are my strengths. The report isn’t going to change who I am. Maybe we were guilty of that in the first two series of the year.”
Baldelli catches an old friend
When Rocco Baldelli was a rookie manager with no experience in the role, he had the good fortune to have Nelson Cruz in his clubhouse.