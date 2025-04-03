News & Politics

‘They’re going to do real good’: Twins fans make season predictions on opening day

About a dozen Minnesotans at Target Field shared their hopes for the 2025 season.

By Eder Campuzano

The Minnesota Star Tribune
April 3, 2025 at 10:43PM
Crowds in line to get into Target Field stream past the statue of Kirby Puckett outside Gate 34. The Minnesota Twins faced the Houston Astros in their Home Opener MLB baseball game Thursday afternoon, April 3, 2025 at Target Field in Minneapolis. ] JEFF WHEELER • jeff.wheeler@startribune.com (Jeff Wheeler/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

If a man’s skill with a baseball bat is related in any way to how attractive he is, Twins outfielder Matt Wallner is sure to get more hits than any of his teammates this season. At least that’s what Maria Gutierrez of Dodge Center thinks.

“He’s just too much of a stud muffin,” she said.

Shortstop Carlos Correa might come in at a close second in Gutierrez’s book — in terms of hits, that is.

Gutierrez was one of about a dozen fans who shared their predictions for the 2025 Twins season during the home opener at Target Field on Thursday.

The Twins lost four consecutive games to start the season but rallied on Tuesday and Wednesday in Chicago against the White Sox. The team went into its first of three games against the Houston Astros 2-4.

Despite the rough start, most folks at Target Field on opening day said they were optimistic the team would win the division this year, if not the World Series outright.

The Minnesota Star Tribune made sure to collection the contact information of those interviewed to check back later in the season about their Twins’ forecasts.

Here are 11 of those predictions.

Nicholas Rizzo, Eden Prairie

Haley Wiese-Barthel and her fiance Nicholas Rizzo sprang for Twins season tickets this year and attended the team's home opener on Thursday.

“I think the AL Central is wide open. I think we have a good shot at winning the division and hopefully winning the playoff series this year.”

Ian Burns, Omaha Nebraska

“I think the Twins will be a wild card team. (They’ll) make the playoffs but not winning the division.”

Emily Meyer, Wabasha

“The Twins will definitely be above .500 at the end of the year.”

Melissa Frieler, St. Cloud

Melissa Frieler of St. Cloud watched the Twins at batting practice during the final hour before gates opened at Target Field for the home opener Thursday. (Eder Campuzano)

“My prediction is the Twins are going all the way to the World Series, and they’re winning this year.”

So we asked: “Against who?”

“Hmm, that’s a good question. I’m not too familiar with all the other teams, but does it really matter? They’re the Twins. They’re number one.”

Brecken Smith, Austin

“Our prediction for this year is the Twins will make it to the playoffs and they’ll lose in the first round. Correa is going to hit the most home runs and have the highest batting average.”

Lori Anderson, Monticello

Lori Anderson attended Thursday's Twins home opener with her mother. She predicts the team will make it to the playoffs this year — she just hopes they don't play the New York Yankees if they do.

“I’m thinking we’re going to make the playoffs — we’re going to come in second for the wild card. And I do not want to play the Yankees because we do not like the Yankees."

Mark Childs, Ham Lake

“I’ll be happy if they finish above .500.”

Maria Gutierrez, Austin

Jodi Benda, left, and her friend Maria Gutierrez traveled from Dodge Center near Rochester to attend the Twins home opener Thursday. The two oohed and ahed as their favorite players had batting practice during a guided tour at Target Field ahead of the game.

“My prediction for the Twins this year is we’re going to make it to the World Series. (We’ll) definitely win our division if we don’t make it to the World Series.”

Logan Smith, Austin

“Unfortunately, I think the Twins are going to finish third in the division and they’ll miss out on the playoffs. If Royce Lewis can stay healthy, I think he’ll lead the team in home runs, and I think Correa will lead the team in average.”

Dan Nistler, Eden Prairie

“Harrison Bader: Thirty home runs this season. Go Twins.”

Robert Cooper, Minneapolis

Robert Cooper of south Minneapolis feels very good about this year's Twins season.

“I predict a lot of home runs this season. I predict they’re going to do real good.”

Eder Campuzano

Reporter

Eder Campuzano is a general assignment reporter for the Minnesota Star Tribune and lead writer of the Essential Minnesota newsletter.

See Moreicon

