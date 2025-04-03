‘They’re going to do real good’: Twins fans make season predictions on opening day

If a man’s skill with a baseball bat is related in any way to how attractive he is, Twins outfielder Matt Wallner is sure to get more hits than any of his teammates this season. At least that’s what Maria Gutierrez of Dodge Center thinks.
“He’s just too much of a stud muffin,” she said.
Shortstop Carlos Correa might come in at a close second in Gutierrez’s book — in terms of hits, that is.
Gutierrez was one of about a dozen fans who shared their predictions for the 2025 Twins season during the home opener at Target Field on Thursday.
The Twins lost four consecutive games to start the season but rallied on Tuesday and Wednesday in Chicago against the White Sox. The team went into its first of three games against the Houston Astros 2-4.
Despite the rough start, most folks at Target Field on opening day said they were optimistic the team would win the division this year, if not the World Series outright.
The Minnesota Star Tribune made sure to collection the contact information of those interviewed to check back later in the season about their Twins’ forecasts.
Here are 11 of those predictions.