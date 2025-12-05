Twin Cities districts vow to block ICE access to schools amid reports of agents near campuses

As reports of federal immigration enforcement activity ripple across Minnesota, Twin Cities school districts are issuing unusually direct, and in some cases defiant, messages to families. Some are pledging to deny federal immigration agents access to school buildings; others are emphasizing student privacy and urging families to stay calm as uncertainty escalates.
The concerns intensified Thursday in St. Louis Park, where Superintendent Carlondrea Hines told families the district had briefly increased supervision around its schools after receiving reports that Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents might be nearby.
“At no time will ICE or other related law enforcement agents be allowed access to the school beyond the main office area without specific court documents legally requiring us to provide this access,” Hines wrote in an email to parents.
Kevin Vollmers, 48, posted a photo on Facebook of what appeared to be an ICE agent outside Aquila Elementary School, where his partner, Principal Maria Graver, leads a school with a large Somali and Latino student population.
He said teachers and staff walked about 100 children out of the building after a musical practice this week out of caution regarding the possibility of ICE’s presence in the area.
“What universe are we living in when hundreds of kids have to be ushered out to their families because it’s not safe for them outside the school walls?” he said.
St. Louis Park’s alert was one of several messages sent across the metro this week as local officials brace for what Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey described Tuesday as “credible reports” that up to 100 federal immigration agents could be deployed to the Twin Cities with a focus on Somali residents. Minnesota is home to about 108,000 Somali residents — many concentrated in Minneapolis, St. Paul and first-ring suburb districts such as Hopkins and Roseville.
The warnings, paired with escalating rhetoric from President Donald Trump, have heightened anxiety among families and students arriving at school. District leaders say they are hearing from students afraid that ICE agents could appear at campuses or bus stops.