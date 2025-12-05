Twin Cities districts vow to block ICE access to schools amid reports of agents near campuses

St. Louis Park’s alert was one of several messages sent across the metro this week as local officials brace for what Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey described Tuesday as “credible reports” that up to 100 federal immigration agents could be deployed to the Twin Cities with a focus on Somali residents. Minnesota is home to about 108,000 Somali residents — many concentrated in Minneapolis, St. Paul and first-ring suburb districts such as Hopkins and Roseville.