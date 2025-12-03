Trump’s crosshairs on Somali immigrants stokes fear, anger among those in Twin Cities community

The timing dovetails with ongoing prosecutions in the $250 million Feeding Our Future scandal, in which nearly 80 people have been charged. Most defendants are Somali Minnesotans. Community leaders condemned the fraud early, stressing that a small group of conniving individuals carried it out. But many residents say the president is using the case to justify broad enforcement that casts suspicion over tens of thousands of lawful Somali residents, U.S. citizens, and mixed-status families.