Politics

Brooks: Trump’s current tirade targeting Somali Minnesotans should come as no surprise

Calling your own citizens “garbage” says more about you than it does them.

Columnist Icon

By Jennifer Brooks

The Minnesota Star Tribune
December 3, 2025 at 8:10PM
(Left to right) Abeir Abdi,4, Najma Abdi, 2, and Saro Mohamed, 2, all of Minneapolis watch the Somalian music being preformed. Hundreds from the Minneapolis Somalian community gathered on Lake Street on Saturday to celebrate Somali Independence Day which is on July 1.
Three of our smallest Minnesotans watch a performance of Somali music during a Somali Independence Day festival in Minneapolis. (Brendan James Sullivan/For the Minnesota Star Tribune)

When a president calls his own citizens garbage, it tells you more about him than them.

After struggling to stay awake through Tuesday’s cabinet meeting, President Donald Trump perked up enough to go on a racist tirade.

He called Somali Minnesotans garbage. He called them criminals. He called them worthless.

“They contribute nothing,” said Trump, a convicted criminal who was born into wealth because his immigrant grandfather had the pluck to dodge the draft, come to America and open a brothel.

Luul Mohammed waves both Somali and American flags during the Somali Independence Day festival on Lake Street. (Erica Dischino/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Trump has been targeting Minnesota Somalis for months. There’s a reason white collar Somali crime seems to be the only issue the Minnesota GOP is talking about in the upcoming gubernatorial election against favored Trump punching bag Gov. Tim Walz. Republicans in the U.S. House have launched investigations into white collar Somali crime. A conga line of federal agencies is investigating white collar Somali crime.

But white collar crime isn’t scary. Trump committed white collar crime — plus that civil conviction for sexual abuse — and got re-elected anyway. So when he describes Minnesota Somalis, they turn into “roving gangs” rampaging across the countryside while Minnesotans cower fearfully in their homes.

Minnesotans are not cowering in their homes. Minnesotans are outside, shoveling.

“Minnesota — the land of a thousand lakes, or however many lakes they have,” rambled Trump, who never did have a firm grip on facts and never less than on Tuesday.

Firefighter Mohamed Daoud, one of the first Somali Americans to be sworn into the St. Paul Fire Department. (Elizabeth Flores/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Trump once described the White House as “a real dump,” so his trash talk might not be the stinging insult he thinks it is. But he meant that word to hurt, to demean, to stir up hatred against an entire people.

He has targeted Minnesota Somalis with threats of ICE raids and funding cuts, and federal investigations aimed to link the word “Somali” with the word “terrorist.” When an alleged killer from a different nation opened fire on National Guard troops a thousand miles away, Trump responded by threatening to revoke the temporary protected status “for Somalis in Minnesota.”

Somali Minnesotans are our neighbors, teachers, chefs, entrepreneurs, firefighters, police officers, artists, journalists, students, accountants, caregivers and lawmakers. Somalis are Minnesota.

The only thing Minnesota fears is what Trump plans to do to them — and to us.

Mariam Mohamed, a teacher at a Minneapolis charter school and a children's book author. (Brian Peterson/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Minnesota has some experience with politicians who try to dehumanize immigrants.

There was a governor once who formed the Minnesota Commission on Public Safety to root out “foreign threats.” And there were few threats the commission feared more than the immigrants.

Those German immigrants.

Between 1917 and 1918, as America entered World War I, Gov. J. A. A. Burnquist, backed by the Legislature, stirred up public paranoia against the state’s largest ethnic group. The Minnesota Historical Society preserves the memory of the German American shopkeepers boycotted because of their names, the people hounded out of jobs, the churches and schools harassed for preaching and teaching in a foreign language.

Friedrich Trump, the president’s German-born grandfather, died before the war ended.

When the next world war rolled around, Freidrich’s son and grandson told anyone who asked — or read “The Art of the Deal” — that the Trumps were Swedish.

A president who takes no pride in his own ethnic heritage may struggle to understand those of us who do. My grandparents immigrated from Ireland, and I never shut up about it.

Where we come from is important to a lot of Americans. But it’s not who we are.

Somali Minnesotans are just Minnesotans.

If Trump wants to come after them, he’s going to have to go through us.

Amira Shafii, 4, goes around saluting friends and relatives for photos wearing the police uniform cap of her aunt, officer Ikran Mohamed, who became the first Somali woman to become an officer with Minneapolis Police on Sept. 26, 2024. (Aaron Lavinsky/The Minnesota Star Tribune)
about the writer

about the writer

Jennifer Brooks

Columnist

Jennifer Brooks is a local columnist for the Minnesota Star Tribune. She travels across Minnesota, writing thoughtful and surprising stories about residents and issues.

See Moreicon

More from Politics

See More

Politics

Brooks: Trump’s current tirade targeting Somali Minnesotans should come as no surprise

Staff headshot
Jennifer Brooks
(Left to right) Abeir Abdi,4, Najma Abdi, 2, and Saro Mohamed, 2, all of Minneapolis watch the Somalian music being preformed. Hundreds from the Minneapolis Somalian community gathered on Lake Street on Saturday to celebrate Somali Independence Day which is on July 1.
Brendan James Sullivan/For the Minnesota Star Tribune

Calling your own citizens “garbage” says more about you than it does them.

Politics

Pete Hegseth faces deepening scrutiny from Congress over boat strikes

card image

Politics

In unexpected moment of candor, Shapiro says Harris told ‘blatant lies’ about him

card image