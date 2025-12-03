Brooks: Trump’s current tirade targeting Somali Minnesotans should come as no surprise

When a president calls his own citizens garbage, it tells you more about him than them.
After struggling to stay awake through Tuesday’s cabinet meeting, President Donald Trump perked up enough to go on a racist tirade.
He called Somali Minnesotans garbage. He called them criminals. He called them worthless.
“They contribute nothing,” said Trump, a convicted criminal who was born into wealth because his immigrant grandfather had the pluck to dodge the draft, come to America and open a brothel.
Trump has been targeting Minnesota Somalis for months. There’s a reason white collar Somali crime seems to be the only issue the Minnesota GOP is talking about in the upcoming gubernatorial election against favored Trump punching bag Gov. Tim Walz. Republicans in the U.S. House have launched investigations into white collar Somali crime. A conga line of federal agencies is investigating white collar Somali crime.
But white collar crime isn’t scary. Trump committed white collar crime — plus that civil conviction for sexual abuse — and got re-elected anyway. So when he describes Minnesota Somalis, they turn into “roving gangs” rampaging across the countryside while Minnesotans cower fearfully in their homes.
Minnesotans are not cowering in their homes. Minnesotans are outside, shoveling.
“Minnesota — the land of a thousand lakes, or however many lakes they have,” rambled Trump, who never did have a firm grip on facts and never less than on Tuesday.