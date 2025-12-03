Minnesota hosts the nation’s largest Somali population. What brought them here?

Minnesota hosts the nation’s largest Somali population, the result of decades of refugee resettlements and growing American-born families.
Beginning in 1993, hundreds and then thousands of Somali immigrants each year fled war and instability in the East African country to resettle in Minnesota.
Today at least 80,000 Somali people live in the North Star State, and nearly half the population was born outside of the U.S.
But why Minnesota?
“People settle where they find family, support networks, jobs and a sense of belonging,” said Bosteya Jama, executive director for the Confederation of Somali Community in Minnesota, which formed in 1994. “There are larger immigrant and refugee communities in the state, and our presence here is part of the same pattern seen across all communities.”
Many Somali immigrants chose Minnesota for social connections, a strong network of refugee resettlement agencies and for the state’s welcoming reputation. Economic opportunities have kept them here.
Nearly all Somalis in Minnesota are citizens or legal residents; a few hundred reside in the state with Temporary Protected Status, which was first granted to Somali refugees in 1991.
Beginning with a threat to end Temporary Protected Status last month, President Donald Trump has repeatedly denigrated Minnesota’s Somali community and recently sent federal immigration agents to the state to target Somali immigrants.