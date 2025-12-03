Trump’s ‘garbage’ comments threaten GOP inroads in Minnesota Somali community

Last year, Donald Trump wanted people like Salman Fiqy on his side.
Fiqy, of Burnsville, said Trump’s campaign reached out to ask him to help get members of Minnesota’s Somali community to publicly endorse his second bid for president. After months of organizing and outreach, Fiqy stood at a podium with more than a dozen people who proclaimed themselves as Somalis for Trump.
Now, he’s rethinking his support for the president and all Republicans in Minnesota after days of attacks that culminated in Trump calling Somalis “garbage.”
“Trump turned against us ... and I cannot participate in bashing my own community,” said Fiqy, who immigrated to Minnesota from Somalia in 2009 and became a U.S. citizen in 2018.
“Minnesota GOP didn’t come and support or show any sympathy or didn’t show any reassurance to Somalis in Minnesota,” Fiqy added. “What is the point of affiliating with them?”
Trump’s comments threaten to unravel gains that Minnesota Republicans have made in the Somali community, which numbers about 80,000. Most are naturalized or U.S.-born citizens. The GOP opened a Somali community center in Minneapolis and sponsored a dinner with Somali supporters in 2022. In last year’s presidential election, some predominantly Somali precincts near downtown Minneapolis shifted to the right, though former Vice President Kamala Harris still won majorities.
The president’s attacks appeared to be sparked by a report from a conservative outlet, citing little evidence, that the terrorist organization al-Shabab had received funds fraudulently obtained from state government programs.
Minnesota is grappling with fraud in its Medicaid program and was the target of the largest pandemic-era fraud, known as the Feeding Our Future scandal. Several dozen people have been charged, many of them of East African descent, in the schemes.