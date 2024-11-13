Democrats lost support with Somali Minnesota voters in this presidential election

Jaylani Hussein, executive director of the Minnesota chapter of CAIR, worked to defeat Harris in battleground states as a leader of the Abandon Harris movement. He said he heard from Muslim leaders in those states that surrogates for Trump “went above and beyond” to reach out to them. Hussein said they didn’t always have comfortable conversations, as community leaders questioned why Trump had previously demonized Muslims, but “today there are a lot more Muslims who are feeling a lot better that Trump is in.”