Defending champs return for more in Minnesota high school golf

If you want to be the best, you have to beat the best, and the best will be available at high school golf tournaments this spring.
Four of the six individual state champions from last year are back and primed to defend their state titles.
They are Edina senior Torger Ohe (Class 3A) and Walker-Hackensack-Akeley senior Parker Brock (Class 1A) on the boys side, and Owatonna junior Carmen Jirele (Class 3A) and Dawson-Boyd senior Lindsey Lund (Class 1A) on the girls side. Both Class 2A medalists graduated.
Jirele’s success continued into the summer last year. She participated in Players Tour events and was the player of the year.
Ohe, who was the Minnesota Star Tribune’s All-Metro Boys Golfer of the Year in 2024, is committed to the Gophers.
“Torger is someone who has that drive, passion and curiosity of how to always become a better player,” Edina coach Riley Johnson said. “He’s eager to get started this year.”
The defending state team champions are Benilde-St. Margaret’s (Class 3A), Holy Family (Class 2A) and Fertile-Beltrami (Class 1A) in boys; and Maple Grove (Class 3A), Detroit Lakes (Class 2A) and Dawson-Boyd and Fillmore Central (tied in Class 1A) in girls. All but Fillmore Central return at least three golfers from those championship teams.
Johnson said Ohe is eager to get Edina on the list of team champions.