High school golf: The top golfers and teams in Minnesota for the 2025 season

Defending champs return for more in Minnesota high school golf, led by four of 2024’s six individual winners.

By Ron Haggstrom

The Minnesota Star Tribune
April 3, 2025 at 7:30PM
Torger Ohe of Edina, far right, is congratulated by Cooper Daikawa of Centennial after winning the Class 3A golf title in 2024. Ohe and Daikawa are both back this season. The Class 3A state golf championship was held at Bunker Hills Golf Club in Coon Rapids, Minn., on Wednesday, June 12, 2024. ] SHARI L. GROSS • shari.gross@startribune.com (Shari L. Gross/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

If you want to be the best, you have to beat the best, and the best will be available at high school golf tournaments this spring.

Four of the six individual state champions from last year are back and primed to defend their state titles.

They are Edina senior Torger Ohe (Class 3A) and Walker-Hackensack-Akeley senior Parker Brock (Class 1A) on the boys side, and Owatonna junior Carmen Jirele (Class 3A) and Dawson-Boyd senior Lindsey Lund (Class 1A) on the girls side. Both Class 2A medalists graduated.

Jirele’s success continued into the summer last year. She participated in Players Tour events and was the player of the year.

Ohe, who was the Minnesota Star Tribune’s All-Metro Boys Golfer of the Year in 2024, is committed to the Gophers.

“Torger is someone who has that drive, passion and curiosity of how to always become a better player,” Edina coach Riley Johnson said. “He’s eager to get started this year.”

The defending state team champions are Benilde-St. Margaret’s (Class 3A), Holy Family (Class 2A) and Fertile-Beltrami (Class 1A) in boys; and Maple Grove (Class 3A), Detroit Lakes (Class 2A) and Dawson-Boyd and Fillmore Central (tied in Class 1A) in girls. All but Fillmore Central return at least three golfers from those championship teams.

Johnson said Ohe is eager to get Edina on the list of team champions.

“Torger’s got high expectations for himself this year, but he’s always had that team-first mindset,” he said. “He’d rather win it all with the team than another individual championship, which, yes, is still one of his goals.”

Carmen Jirele of Owatonna watches a putt at Bunker Hills on her way to the Class 3A girls championship in 2024. (Shari L. Gross/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Top 10 boys players to watch

Riley Baisch, Waconia, senior. College plan: North Dakota

Chase Birdwell, Spring Lake Park, sophomore. College plan: uncommitted

Cooper Daikawa, Centennial, junior. College plan: uncommitted

Patrick Hastings, Benilde-St. Margaret’s, junior. College plan: uncommitted

Joe Honsa, Cretin-Derham Hall, senior. College plan: Minnesota

Torger Ohe, Edina, senior. College plan: Minnesota

Collin Ramos, Totino-Grace, sophomore. College plan: uncommitted

Sam Udovich, Cretin-Derham Hall, senior. College plan: TCU

Carter White, Staples-Motley, senior. College plan: North Dakota State

Jacob Wilson, Mahtomedi, senior. College plan: uncommitted

Top five boys teams

1. Benilde-St. Margaret’s

2. Waconia

3. Cretin-Derham Hall

4. Edina

5. Rosemount

Top 10 girls players to watch

Genevieve Birkeland, Pequot Lakes, senior. College plan: St. Thomas

Lauren Chambs, Wayzata, junior. College plan: uncommitted

Ava Hanneman, Orono, senior. College plan: Furman

Kieley Hanson, Minnetonka, sophomore. College plan: uncommitted

Carmen Jirele, Owatonna, junior. College plan: uncommitted

Abigail Labrador, St. Michael-Albertville, freshman. College plan: uncommitted

Bella Leonhart, Forest Lake, senior. College plan: North Dakota State

Alyssa Raghuveer, Benilde-St. Margaret’s, junior. College plan: uncommitted

Briana Simek, Two Rivers, sophomore. College plan: uncommitted

Selena Wu, Minnetonka, junior. College plan: uncommitted

Top five girls teams

1. Maple Grove

2. Wayzata

3. Minnetonka

4. Detroit Lakes

5. Minnewaska Area

about the writer

Ron Haggstrom

Prep Sports Reporter

See More

