KMSP anchor Chenue Her reveals his favorite Twin Cities hotspots

Chenue Her is grateful to be home. After stints in Virginia, Atlanta and Des Moines, the 34-year-old TV journalist returned to the Twin Cities in October to co-anchor the “Fox 9 Morning News” with Hannah Flood. Her may be one of the most successful Hmong Americans in the media, and he keeps a relatively low profile outside the studio. But that hasn’t kept him from enjoying the best of the Twin Cities. Her shared some of his favorite places in a recent interview after coming off his shift.