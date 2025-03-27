Leslie Fhima will join 'Bachelor in Paradise'

Reality TV fans still disappointed that Leslie Fhima wasn’t named “The Golden Bachelorette” are getting the next best thing.
The Minnesota native revealed earlier this week that she’ll take part in “Bachelor in Paradise,” a spinoff of ABC’s wildly successful series, “The Bachelor.”
“Paradise,” which airs in the summer, is slightly racier than the franchise’s other hits, with former contestants of “The Bachelor” and “The Bachelorette” wooing each other on Mexican beaches.
“The beach is my thing, so I’m very excited,” Fhima said during Monday’s season finale of “The Bachelor,” in which Grant Ellis got engaged to Juliana Pasquarosa. “I’m so excited to be with my old friends, make new friends and just maybe find love.”
This will be the first time “Paradise” has included ”Golden" cast members, most of whom are in their 60s or 70s.
In addition to Fhima, 66, the upcoming season will also feature “Golden Bachelorette” contestant Gary Levingston.
The entire cast and premiere date have yet to be announced. The series is entering its 10th season; it took last summer off.
Fhima, a fitness instructor who lives in Minneapolis, won the hearts of fans in 2023 when she made it all the way to the final two vying for Gerry Turner’s affection. Turner ended up picking Theresa Nist; the two divorced three months after their televised wedding.