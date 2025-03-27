TV and Media

Leslie Fhima will join 'Bachelor in Paradise'

The Minneapolis fitness instructor made a surprise appearance on the season finale of “The Bachelor.”

By Neal Justin

The Minnesota Star Tribune
March 27, 2025 at 5:52PM
Leslie Fhima of “The Golden Bachelor” will be part of "Bachelor in Paradise" this summer. (ABC)

Reality TV fans still disappointed that Leslie Fhima wasn’t named “The Golden Bachelorette” are getting the next best thing.

The Minnesota native revealed earlier this week that she’ll take part in “Bachelor in Paradise,” a spinoff of ABC’s wildly successful series, “The Bachelor.”

“Paradise,” which airs in the summer, is slightly racier than the franchise’s other hits, with former contestants of “The Bachelor” and “The Bachelorette” wooing each other on Mexican beaches.

“The beach is my thing, so I’m very excited,” Fhima said during Monday’s season finale of “The Bachelor,” in which Grant Ellis got engaged to Juliana Pasquarosa. “I’m so excited to be with my old friends, make new friends and just maybe find love.”

This will be the first time “Paradise” has included ”Golden" cast members, most of whom are in their 60s or 70s.

In addition to Fhima, 66, the upcoming season will also feature “Golden Bachelorette” contestant Gary Levingston.

The entire cast and premiere date have yet to be announced. The series is entering its 10th season; it took last summer off.

Fhima, a fitness instructor who lives in Minneapolis, won the hearts of fans in 2023 when she made it all the way to the final two vying for Gerry Turner’s affection. Turner ended up picking Theresa Nist; the two divorced three months after their televised wedding.

Fhima has kept a fairly low profile since that inaugural season of “The Golden Bachelor,” although she did make an appearance at the 2024 wedding.

about the writer

about the writer

Neal Justin

Critic / Reporter

Neal Justin is the pop-culture critic, covering how Minnesotans spend their entertainment time. He also reviews stand-up comedy. Justin previously served as TV and music critic for the paper. He is the co-founder of JCamp, a non-profit program for high-school journalists, and works on many fronts to further diversity in newsrooms.

See Moreicon

More from TV and Media

See More

TV and Media

Leslie Fhima will join 'Bachelor in Paradise'

card image

The Minneapolis fitness instructor made a surprise appearance on the season finale of “The Bachelor.”

Twins

How can I watch the Twins on TV? Streaming, cable and satellite details.

card image

TV and Media

A new Chili's near Scranton will be a throwback to 'The Office,' 'awesome blossom' and all