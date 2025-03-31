TV and Media

Sports anchor Joe Schmit leaving KSTP

The broadcaster said his last day will be April 30. He’s been lead sports anchor at the local ABC affiliate, which he first joined nearly 40 years ago.

By Neal Justin

The Minnesota Star Tribune
March 31, 2025 at 8:35PM
Joe and Laura Schmit at the Big Brothers Big Sisters Gala on May 21, 2016 at the Hyatt Regency hotel in Minneapolis, Minn.
Joe and Laura Schmit at the Big Brothers Big Sisters Gala in May 2016 at the Hyatt Regency hotel in Minneapolis. (Matt Blewett/For the Minnesota Star Tribune)

Say it ain’t so, Joe. KSTP’s long-time sports anchor and sports director Joe Schmit announced Monday that he’s leaving the station nearly 40 years after he arrived there.

“The decision is all about time,” Schmit wrote on Facebook. “It’s just time to have more time for my family, my passion projects and for myself. I have been the main sports anchor longer than anyone in the history of the station. I never took that responsibility lightly and always tried to inform, entertain and never be boring.”

Schmit said his last day on the air will be April 30.

One of those “passion projects” is sure to include Stages Theatre’s musical adaptation of “The Right Thing To Do: The Joe Mauer Story,” a children’s book he co-wrote with the Twins Hall of Famer.

Schmit left the station in 2006 to lead a foundation started by Wayzata businessman Tom Petters, who was later convicted of federal fraud charges. Schmit returned to KSTP in 2010.

Robert Hubbard, KSTP’s general manager, praised the veteran broadcast for keeping the community informed for so many years.

“We are thankful for Joe’s years of covering some of Minnesota’s greatest sports moments, from both the Twins World Series to NFL Super Bowls, his interviews with some of Minnesota’s greatest sports figures, not to mention bringing you high school sports coverage for the past 20 years on 45TV,” Hubbard said in a statement.

Plans for a successor have yet to be announced.

 

Neal Justin

Critic / Reporter

Neal Justin is the pop-culture critic, covering how Minnesotans spend their entertainment time. He also reviews stand-up comedy. Justin previously served as TV and music critic for the paper. He is the co-founder of JCamp, a non-profit program for high-school journalists, and works on many fronts to further diversity in newsrooms.

