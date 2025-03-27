'Fargo' star William H. Macy returns to Twin Cities to catch a Minnesota Frost game

Macy was there as a guest of Woody Creek Distillers, the Colorado-based company that sells William H. Macy Reserve Straight Rye Whiskey. According to a 2023 Denver Post story, Macy and his wife, Felicity Huffman, own a home in the Woody Creek area, where they grow potatoes used by the distillery. Macy has been a company spokesman since 2018 and occasionally plays ukulele at its headquarters.