'Fargo' star William H. Macy returns to Twin Cities to catch a Minnesota Frost game

By Neal Justin

The Minnesota Star Tribune
March 27, 2025 at 10:30PM
Actor William H. Macy enjoyed a Minnesota Frost game Wednesday at Xcel Energy Center while in St. Paul promoting Woody Creek Distillers. (Minnesota Frost)

William H. Macy, who earned his only Oscar nomination for his work in “Fargo,” returned to Twin Cities on Wednesday to support whiskey and women’s hockey.

The actor, whose other credits include “Shameless” and “Boogie Nights,” was in the crowd to catch the Minnesota Frost, which is part of the relatively new Professional Women’s Hockey League.

Macy was there as a guest of Woody Creek Distillers, the Colorado-based company that sells William H. Macy Reserve Straight Rye Whiskey. According to a 2023 Denver Post story, Macy and his wife, Felicity Huffman, own a home in the Woody Creek area, where they grow potatoes used by the distillery. Macy has been a company spokesman since 2018 and occasionally plays ukulele at its headquarters.

Joe Anderson, media and community relations manager for the Frost, said Macy didn’t spend any time with the team.

In the 1996 film, Macy played Jerry Lundegaard, an unhinged Twin Cities car salesman who hires two criminals to kidnap his wife. The movie, directed and written by the Minnesota-raised Coen brothers, earned seven Oscar nominations including a win for star Frances McDormand.

The actor isn’t the first celebrity to attend a Frost game. Billie Jean King has been in the stands — but the tennis legend is one of the league’s advisers.

Neal Justin

Critic / Reporter

Neal Justin is the pop-culture critic, covering how Minnesotans spend their entertainment time. He also reviews stand-up comedy. Justin previously served as TV and music critic for the paper. He is the co-founder of JCamp, a non-profit program for high-school journalists, and works on many fronts to further diversity in newsrooms.

