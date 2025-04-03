Israeli strike on a school in Gaza kills at least 27 people, Palestinian health officials say

DEIR AL BALAH, Gaza Strip — Israeli airstrikes killed at least 100 Palestinians across the Gaza Strip on Thursday, including at least 27 sheltering at a school in the north, according to Palestinian medical authorities, in a stepped-up offensive that Israel’s military said is intended to put new pressure on Hamas and eventually expel the militant group.
The bodies of 14 children and five women were recovered from the school in the Tuffah neighborhood of Gaza City, and the death toll could still rise because some of the 70 wounded had critical injuries, said Health Ministry spokesman Zaher al-Wahidi. More than 30 other Gaza residents were killed in strikes on homes in a nearby neighborhood of Shijaiyah, he said, citing records at Ahli Hospital.
The Israeli military on Thursday ordered more residents in parts of northern Gaza to move to shelters in the western side of Gaza City, warning that it planned to ‘’work with extreme force in your area.‘’ A number of the Palestinians leaving the targeted area did so on foot, with some carrying their belongings on their backs and others using donkey carts.
‘‘My wife and I have been walking for three hours covering only one kilometer,‘’ said Mohammad Ermana, 72. The couple, clasping hands, each walked with a cane. ‘’I’m searching for shelters every hour now, not every day,‘’ he said.
Israel has issued sweeping evacuation orders for parts of northern Gaza ahead of expected ground operations, which the U.N. says have forcibly displaced around 280,000 Palestinians since the ceasefire broke down last month.
The fresh evacuation orders came a day after senior government officials said Israel said it would seize large parts of the Palestinian territory and establish a new security corridor across it. Israel has imposed a month-long halt on all imports of food, fuel and humanitarian aid that has left civilians facing acute shortages as supplies dwindle.
Another deadly day in Gaza
Overnight strikes by Israel killed at least 55 people in the Gaza Strip, hospital officials said Thursday.