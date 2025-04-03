Meet 13 Minnesota track and field athletes to keep an eye on this spring

With over 32,000 Minnesotan student-athletes competing last year, track and field is by far the largest high school sport in the state. That means there are plenty of talented sprinters, distance runners and field athletes to watch as this year’s spring season kicks off.
Gabriella Keefer
St. Michael Albertville, senior, sprint
On a Knights team full of strong sprinters, Keefer is one standout, with Division I offers to run and to play volleyball. She placed second in the 100 meters at state last year with a time of 11.96 seconds, then third in the 200 (24.98).
Zeal Kuku
Minnetonka, senior, sprinter
Though her personal best is 24.41 seconds, a time of 24.52 was more than enough to win the future Gophers sprinter the 200 state title in Class 3A last June.
Lorenzo Hampton III
Fridley, junior, hurdles
Last year, the Tigers hurdler was the only sophomore in both the Class 2A state meet’s 110 and 300 hurdles finals. He won the 300 hurdles with a time of 37.66 seconds, helping Fridley to the boys team state title.
Ava Phrakonkham
Bagley/Fosston, senior, sprint