Meet 13 Minnesota track and field athletes to keep an eye on this spring

High Schools

High school track and field: Meet 13 athletes to keep an eye on this spring

In Minnesota’s biggest high school sport, a baker’s dozen of top athletes return in events ranging from the 100 meters to the discus.

By Cassidy Hettesheimer

The Minnesota Star Tribune
April 3, 2025 at 7:00PM
Gabriella Keefer, left, of St. Michael-Albertville finishes second in the Class 3A 100-meter race at the 2024 state meet, running 11.96 seconds. (Shari L. Gross/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

With over 32,000 Minnesotan student-athletes competing last year, track and field is by far the largest high school sport in the state. That means there are plenty of talented sprinters, distance runners and field athletes to watch as this year’s spring season kicks off.

Gabriella Keefer

St. Michael Albertville, senior, sprint

On a Knights team full of strong sprinters, Keefer is one standout, with Division I offers to run and to play volleyball. She placed second in the 100 meters at state last year with a time of 11.96 seconds, then third in the 200 (24.98).

Zeal Kuku

Minnetonka, senior, sprinter

Though her personal best is 24.41 seconds, a time of 24.52 was more than enough to win the future Gophers sprinter the 200 state title in Class 3A last June.

Lorenzo Hampton III

Fridley, junior, hurdles

Last year, the Tigers hurdler was the only sophomore in both the Class 2A state meet’s 110 and 300 hurdles finals. He won the 300 hurdles with a time of 37.66 seconds, helping Fridley to the boys team state title.

Ava Phrakonkham

Bagley/Fosston, senior, sprint

Committed to run track at North Dakota, Phrakonkham won Class 1A state titles in the 100 (11.8 seconds), 200 (24.60 seconds) and 4x100 relay last summer.

Sydney Drevlow

Hopkins, senior, sprint

Before she runs track and cross country at Nebraska, Drevlow will look to top last season’s state-best 800-meter time, 2:09.44, set at the Nike Outdoor Nationals after she won a state title in the event.

Related Coverage

High Schools

The Big List: More than 300 Minnesota recruits are set to commit to colleges

High Schools

Here's where 100 local high school seniors will play at the NCAA D-I and D-II level

High Schools

All-Minnesota Boys Cross-Country Runner of the Year: Roseville’s Robert Mechura

High Schools

Forest Lake’s Hushagen doubles up: She’s again the Star Tribune's Girls Cross-Country Runner of the Year

Ty Nelson

Brainerd, senior, triple and long jump

Committed to South Dakota State’s track and field team, Nelson won a Class 3A triple jump state title last June with the state’s season-best distance of 47 feet, 7.5 inches.

Alexis Fahey

Forest Lake, junior, discus

Fahey placed first at every one of her meets last year, including Class 3A state, with a personal best of 154-11. She went on to finish third at the USA Track & Field National Junior Olympic Championships in June.

Evie Malec

Minnetonka, sophomore, distance

Skilled at everything from the 400 to the 3200, Malec won the 1600 Class 3A state title last year (4:50.93) and finished second in the 3200 (10:42.79) before recording multiple top-20 finishes at the Nike Outdoor Nationals.

Gracie Morris

Perham, junior, pole vault

The 2023 Class 2A state champ finished fifth at state last year, but her personal best of 12-4 was the state’s highest mark last season. She recently placed 13th at New Balance’s indoor national championships.

Robert Mechura

Roseville, senior, distance

The North Carolina commit has won just about every distance accolade there is in Minnesota, from 2023 and 2024 Class 3A cross-country titles to 1600 and 3200 first-place finishes at last year’s state track meet.

Henry Risser

Hopkins, senior, sprint

After winning the Class 3A 800 state title, Risser went on to set a personal best in the event at New Balance’s outdoor national championships in June (1:51.66, 14th best in Minnesota history).

Mckaylen Lewis

Math & Science Academy, sophomore, high and long jump

As a freshman, Lewis won Class 1A titles in the long jump and high jump. She cleared 5-5 in the high jump at last year’s state meet, then went on to set a meet record of 19-9 in the long jump. Those aren’t even her best marks — she jumped a state-best 5-8 and 20-1.25 last spring.

Luke Banks

St. Peter, senior, discus

Before he finished second at Class 2A state last June, Banks threw last year’s state best of 189-1 in April.

about the writer

about the writer

Cassidy Hettesheimer

Sports reporter

Cassidy Hettesheimer is a high school sports reporter at the Minnesota Star Tribune.

See Moreicon

More from High Schools

See More

High Schools

Defending champs return for more in Minnesota high school golf

card image

Here are the top golfers and teams in the state this season, led by four of 2024’s six individual winners.

High Schools

Meet 13 Minnesota track and field athletes to keep an eye on this spring

card image

High Schools

High school sports: Scores and results for Wednesday, April 2

card image