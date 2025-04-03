Twin Cities hotel found not at fault for giving key to stranger who filmed guests

On a January morning in 2023, a man and woman who spent the night in a Sheraton hotel in Minnetonka were awakened by another woman bursting into their room and filming them naked in bed. The woman hurled curses and accusations, then took the video and posted it to Facebook and Instagram, tagging the naked woman’s family.
It was shared over a thousand times, seen by her family members and coworkers and turned into a meme.
This week a Hennepin County District Court jury determined that Sheraton hotel was not liable for any invasion of privacy or emotional or physical damages that video caused, even though their employee gave a room key to the woman who filmed and posted the video.
That woman was not a registered guest. She called the hotel three times looking for the man who had booked the hotel room before showing up in the lobby and asking for a key. Lawyers representing Sheraton argued the the woman, who was also in a relationship with the man, “tricked” their employee into handing the key over.
The woman whose nude image was shared all over the internet sued the hotel, saying it created the situation that allowed the woman to enter the room, record the video and share it. She was seeking $1.5 million to $2 million, saying she had suffered severe emotional distress and embarrassment. The jury awarded her nothing.
One juror who was approached about deliberations declined to comment.
The Minnesota Star Tribune is not naming the individuals associated with the case because it involves the dissemination of nonconsensual sexual images and the woman who filmed the video was not a party to the lawsuit.
Earlier this year, the woman who distributed the video was criminally convicted for the act. She was also convicted for shooting a gun at the same victim a year later.