Gov. Tim Walz tells state agencies with federal funding to ‘assume it’s going to be cut’

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz said he’s told state agencies to start planning as if all of their federal funding is going to be cut.
“They’re happening so fast and without any lead into it,” Walz said. “I’m telling my team to assume, if you’ve got a federal grant for a critical program, to assume it’s being cut and start planning for different scenarios.”
The comment from Walz came one day after the Minnesota Department of Health laid off 170 employees and rescinded job offers for nearly 20 others. The jobs were connected to more than $220 million in federal grants that were canceled by the Trump administration.
The department said about 300 more people were at risk of having their jobs eliminated.
“I think they’re just getting warmed up,” Walz said of the Trump administration Wednesday following a meeting with legislative leaders. “I fully expect, as they continue to flout the rule of law, there will be cuts in areas that we are required to provide services to.”
The Trump administration last week announced $11 billion in cuts to federal public health grants involving COVID-19, though many of the grants funded broader public health efforts. A coalition of state attorneys general are suing to overturn the cuts, led by Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison.
While the amount of federal funding Minnesota receives varies each year, the money typically makes up more than a third of the state’s overall two-year budget.
According to Minnesota Management and Budget (MMB), the state’s chief budgeting agency, the state is expected to get $22 billion in federal loans and grants this year alone, or roughly $1.8 billion per month.