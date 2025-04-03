Politics

Gov. Tim Walz tells state agencies with federal funding to ‘assume it’s going to be cut’

The comment comes days after the Minnesota Department of Health sent layoff notices to 170 employees connected to federal funding.

By Briana Bierschbach

The Minnesota Star Tribune
April 3, 2025 at 5:15PM
Gov. Tim Walz answers questions about his recent policy change requiring much of the state workforce to start reporting to the office at least 50% of scheduled work days starting in June following a press conference to highlight the state’s efforts combat avian influenza Wednesday, March 26, 2025 in the Governor's Reception Room at the State Capitol in St. Paul, Minn. ] ANTHONY SOUFFLE • anthony.souffle@startribune.com (Anthony Souffle/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz said he’s told state agencies to start planning as if all of their federal funding is going to be cut.

“They’re happening so fast and without any lead into it,” Walz said. “I’m telling my team to assume, if you’ve got a federal grant for a critical program, to assume it’s being cut and start planning for different scenarios.”

The comment from Walz came one day after the Minnesota Department of Health laid off 170 employees and rescinded job offers for nearly 20 others. The jobs were connected to more than $220 million in federal grants that were canceled by the Trump administration.

The department said about 300 more people were at risk of having their jobs eliminated.

“I think they’re just getting warmed up,” Walz said of the Trump administration Wednesday following a meeting with legislative leaders. “I fully expect, as they continue to flout the rule of law, there will be cuts in areas that we are required to provide services to.”

The Trump administration last week announced $11 billion in cuts to federal public health grants involving COVID-19, though many of the grants funded broader public health efforts. A coalition of state attorneys general are suing to overturn the cuts, led by Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison.

While the amount of federal funding Minnesota receives varies each year, the money typically makes up more than a third of the state’s overall two-year budget.

According to Minnesota Management and Budget (MMB), the state’s chief budgeting agency, the state is expected to get $22 billion in federal loans and grants this year alone, or roughly $1.8 billion per month.

That includes nearly 1,000 different grants over the next year from the federal government for everything from health care coverage and Head Start to funding related to the opioid epidemic.

The biggest chunk of federal money to the state goes to the Department of Human Services, which will get $16 billion this year, according to MMB. That includes $11 billion for Medicaid, which provides health care coverage and services to more than 1 million Minnesotans.

The second largest pot of funds, roughly $3 billion, goes to the state’s Department of Transportation for infrastructure projects. The state gets roughly 10% of its budget for education from the federal government, or more than $1.4 billion in 2025, according to the Minnesota Department of Education.

Minnesota legislators are trying to craft a two-year budget before they adjourn on May 19. They are already grappling with a projected $6 billion budget deficit in the state’s 2028-2029 budget.

Democratic legislators have raised the alarm that lawmakers could have to return to the Capitol this summer or fall if cuts come after the budget is set.

“My colleagues and I are also working with an eye on the future,” said Senate Majority Leader Erin Murphy, DFL-St. Paul. “Thinking about the ways we’re going to solidify and protect us from changes coming from the federal government are going to be part of our work.”

Walz would have to call legislators back into a special session if there are major federal cuts after the session has adjourned in May.

The governor said some people are “lulled into a sense of, this is as bad as it’s going to get.”

“The worst is yet to come,” he said.

The state is constitutionally required to have a balanced budget by July 1.

Republican House Speaker Lisa Demuth said lawmakers need to focus on the work they need to do on the state budget now, but they are open to coming back into a special session later in the year if it is needed.

“I think it’s important to recognize we have work that we have to do here in the state of Minnesota,” she said. “That is our primary role.”

