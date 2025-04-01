Minnesota Department of Health cuts 170 workers in response to federal funding cuts

The impact of more than $220 million in federal cuts to the Minnesota Department of Health became clearer Tuesday, as the agency issued layoff notices to 170 workers and rescinded offers to another 20 new hires.
Minnesota as a result will encounter slower responses to foodborne and other infectious outbreaks, because the state had to cut lab technicians and public health workers who investigate how diseases spread, said Dr. Brooke Cunningham state health commissioner.
“This is just a very sad day for public health,” she said in an interview Tuesday.
Funding to improve air quality and infection control in nursing homes is being reduced, according to a state press release about the cuts. Some community vaccination clinics are being cancelled as well, along with programs to increase student interest in public health careers and to decrease inequities in health outcomes for American Indians.
The 170 workers who received layoff notices Tuesday were selected based on whether their jobs were partly funded by the affected federal grants. Some have seniority and union rights, though, so the health department notified another 130 junior workers that their positions are at risk.
The Trump administration last week announced $11 billion in cuts to federal public health grants involving COVID-19, arguing that the pandemic is long over and federal funds can be better spent on tax cuts and other priorities. However, many of the grants were COVID in name only, and funded broader public health missions, including efforts to confront a declining rate of measles vaccinations and a rising threat of avian influenza.
Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison announced earlier Tuesday that he is co-leading a lawsuit by 23 states and the District of Columbia to overturn the grant cuts.
“These terminations are as treacherous as they are illegal,” Ellison said in a written statement.