Dismissed VA workers get jobs back, are placed on leave

Dismissed workers in the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs got their jobs back — though they were placed on paid leave and their futures remain uncertain.
Letters and emails trickled late this week to a dozen workers at the Minneapolis VA Medical Center who were fired in mid-February as part of a sweeping effort by President Trump’s administration to reduce waste and inefficiency.
The workers learned they would receive back pay, but would be placed on paid leave indefinitely.
“You may be ordered to return to duty at any time,” the letters state.
Court orders in ongoing federal lawsuits in Maryland and California over the past week mandated that the workers get their jobs back, at least temporarily, because the government hadn’t followed proper termination procedures.
The timing and onboarding process had been unclear, though. The dismissed workers also had lost access to their VA email accounts, adding to the confusion.
The VA “is complying” with both orders, said spokesman Peter Kasperowicz in a written statement. Pending litigation prevented further comment, he added.
Two chapters of AFGE, the American Federation of Government Employees union, represent several of the dismissed workers at the Minneapolis VA. Local 1969 President Christine Schoenbechler said the effort to reduce waste has so far has produced the opposite, especially with reinstated workers on leave.