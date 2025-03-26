Health Care

Feds cut $226M in Minnesota aid for COVID public health response

State health commissioner says the unprecedented cuts give Minnesota no time to adjust and assess impact on its public health programs.

By Jeremy Olson

The Minnesota Star Tribune
March 26, 2025 at 6:48PM
The Department of Health and Human Services is cutting state funds for COVID-19 response programs, saying the agency will no longer "waste" taxpayer money responding to a pandemic that has ended. (Alex Brandon/The Associated Press)

Minnesota health officials were evaluating cuts to the state’s COVID-19 public health response programs on Wednesday, after learning the federal government had immediately frozen $226 million in support.

The cuts were “sudden and unexpected ... and unprecedented” for a federal agency that usually gives notice of funding reductions so state agencies can adjust, said state Health Commissioner Dr. Brooke Cunningham in a written statement.

“It will take time to figure out all of the impacts of this action, but these cuts are a tremendous loss — made worse by the uncertainty and chaos that our federal partners have introduced into this process," she said.

The cuts are part of a broader effort by President Donald Trump’s administration to reduce waste and inefficiency and reallocate federal spending to tax cuts and other priorities.

“The COVID-19 pandemic is over, and HHS will no longer waste billions of taxpayer dollars responding to a non-existent pandemic that Americans moved on from years ago,” the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services said in a statement.

Minnesota has continued to conduct surveillance and lab testing of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19, an infectious disease that has persisted even after the pandemic was declared over in 2023.

COVID wasn’t as widespread last winter as it was during pandemic peaks, or when it first emerged five years ago. Influenza sent more Minnesotans to hospitals than COVID over the past six months.

But since Sept. 1 the infectious disease still was responsible for 5,352 hospitalizations and 506 deaths, mostly among Minnesotans 65 and older, according to last week’s state situation update.

Wastewater sampling showed Minnesota’s coronavirus levels peaked this winter in early January and have since receded.

