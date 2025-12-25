Children’s Minnesota redesigns hospital ER to reduce wait times and walkouts

The emergency room at Children’s Minnesota was quiet on a recent Monday morning when nurse Lisa Agrimson checked on her first patient, a distressed 11-month-old girl who was tugging on her ears and worrying her young mother.
But it wouldn’t stay quiet for long, leaving a narrow window of time to treat the girl’s likely ear infection before doctors and nurses had to turn attention elsewhere. Waiting too long could turn a one-hour visit into a three-hour ordeal.
“Anybody bringing their child to the ER doesn’t want to sit here for hours,” Agrimson said.
The patient pileup had become such a daily problem that Children’s decided to redesign its entire intake process when it renovated its ER entrance in Minneapolis. Agrimson kept the infant and her worried mother in a new three-room triage area, where Dr. Dave Blackwell prescribed antibiotics and sent them home without ever seeing the inside of the actual ER.
“Not every kid needs to have the whole ER experience,” the doctor said.
Children’s leaders hope the new triage unit, which opened in November, will reduce delays and reverse a somewhat embarrassing trend: the rising number of parents who leave the hospital in frustration before their kids receive any medical attention.
The walkout rate among pediatric hospitals nationally is about 4%, but the Children’s rate had risen above that mark in recent years.
The new unit is staffed each shift by one doctor and nurse, along with medical technicians and front-desk workers. Of the 138 patients treated in the Children’s ER on Dec. 8, 60 were diverted to the new triage unit, called PIT, or Provider-in-Triage.