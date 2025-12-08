Washburn Center-Children’s Minnesota partnership seeks end to youth ER boarding

Twin Cities pediatric organizations are teaming up to prevent children in mental health crises from getting stuck in emergency rooms, a lose-lose-lose problem that hurts the kids, clogs up ER beds and wastes money.
The Washburn Center for Children announced last week it has hired an acute response therapist who will go to Children’s Minnesota ERs in Minneapolis and St. Paul to work with families in such crisis situations.
Children’s ERs “boarded” about 1,200 children last year, sometimes for days or weeks, because there was no space for them in mental health treatment centers, and their families didn’t feel equipped to take them home.
The new therapist will provide direct counseling and access to support services so parents can take their children back from ERs more quickly, said Jenny Britton, chief clinical officer for Minneapolis-based Washburn. The goal is to bridge the time back home for children until placements open up in treatment facilities or to stabilize the families so they no longer need those placements.
Either is preferable to having unstable children wait indefinitely in the ER, she said.
“If we have a child who doesn’t know where they’re going next, sitting in a hospital bay for five days, 10 days, 15 days, that’s a trauma in and of itself,” she said.
Pressure on ERs has increased as group homes and residential treatment facilities have closed or reduced their bed capacities, leaving families on waiting lists while their children’s mental health issues fester.
Children’s expanded its inpatient unit in St. Paul, as did PrairieCare in Brooklyn Park, but those openings filled quickly. And some of the children in crisis don’t meet criteria for inpatient admission anyway.