Health Care

The Minnesotan behind Cologuard, which fueled the biggest health care acquisition of 2025

The late Dr. David Ahlquist co-invented ColoGuard, which is helping drive Abbott Laboratories’ acquisition of Exact Sciences. After an ALS diagnosis in 2019, Ahlquist wasn’t done inventing.

By Victor Stefanescu

The Minnesota Star Tribune
December 7, 2025 at 12:00PM
Discoveries by Mayo Clinic's Dr. David Ahlquist led to the wide adoption of Cologuard, a test that can detect colon cancer without a colonoscopy. (Provided by Exact Sciences)

When the late Dr. David Ahlquist visited the streams of southern Minnesota with his Mayo Clinic colleagues, the trips would always transcend flyfishing and nature hikes.

Driving back and forth to these waters, Dr. Richard Goldberg said his colleague would brainstorm how scientists could separate human DNA from bacterial DNA. This challenge, if solved, would allow doctors to noninvasively detect colon cancer without a dreaded colonoscopy.

Now Cologuard, which Ahlquist co-invented, is everywhere.

Last month it was at the center of the year’s biggest health care transaction announcement, a deal worth more than $23 billion that includes the transformational technology to detect colon cancer without a colonoscopy. The test’s maker, Madison-based Exact Sciences, says it detects 92% of colon cancers, even in early stages. A newer version increases the detection rate to 95%.

Illinois’ Abbott Laboratories is acquiring Exact Sciences. Kevin Conroy, the Cologuard maker’s CEO, said Ahlquist was a remarkable person whose contributions helped revive the company.

“He was just a complete human being,” Conroy said in an interview. “He was an athlete. He was an intellect... He understood science in such a deep way.”

Since the U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted Cologuard approval in 2014, people have used the self-administered stool test to screen for colon cancer more than 23 million times. It detects cancer markers in the DNA contained in stool.

Ahlquist, who died in 2020 at age 69, told the Minnesota Star Tribune in 2014: “It’s our hope that many individuals who are not being screened because of their reticence to undergo colonoscopy will choose to undergo screening with a noninvasive option like this.”

Cologuard’s broad adoption alone didn’t satisfy Ahlquist toward the end of his life, his former colleagues say. A larger challenge emerged: Could Cologuard’s technology detect a wide array of cancers?

Dr. John Kisiel, who now runs Ahlquist’s Mayo lab, said, “It was not daunting to him. It was daunting to everyone else.”

Ahlquist, diagnosed with ALS in 2019, was in a race against time.

A Mayo physician was a co-inventor of the Cologuard testing technology, which has been licensed to Exact Sciences from Mayo Clinic.

Untangling DNA in samples

The idea that detecting colon cancer earlier could cut the disease’s mortality rate fueled Ahlquist’s passion for researching it when he was a young scientist at Mayo.

By the mid-1990s, Dr. Paul Limburg, Exact’s chief medical officer for screening, said Ahlquist understood that using tests identifying blood in stool to detect cancer wasn’t enough. While having blood in stool is associated with cancer, Ahlquist turned to DNA to find genetic markers that directly indicate abnormal cells in the colon, Limburg said.

The problem was, biomarkers in bacterial DNA could produce incorrect readings, rather than the patients’ own genetics. Separating patients’ DNA from that of bacteria was “in many ways the genius of his invention,” said Goldberg, director emeritus of the West Virginia University Cancer Institute.

Some gastroenterologists approached Ahlquist’s ideas at first with “at least skepticism and perhaps hostility,” Goldberg said. They felt it would take away from their work performing colonoscopies. Ahlquist argued the opposite, Goldberg said: Positive stool tests would lead to additional colonoscopies.

By 2009, Ahlquist’s team had landed on the panel of DNA markers that now power Cologuard.

The Mayo Clinic team, though, would need a business partner. Without marketing and sales forces, academic institutions often do not commercialize their technologies on their own.

At the time, Exact Sciences was looking for a lifeline to stay in business. Dwindling to just a couple of employees, it had tried to develop its own stool DNA test — twice — and failed.

Trips to Alaska

When the board of directors at Exact asked Conroy to become CEO and spearhead the company’s turnaround around 2009, he at first declined. Then a board member asked, “before you say a definitive ‘no,’ would you go meet with Dave Ahlquist?”

Four hours at Mayo Clinic changed the executive’s mind.

Ahlquist presented the rough start to a test. He successfully laid out the case that Cologuard could potentially eradicate colon cancer if everyone screened frequently enough, Conroy said.

Instead of just acquiring Mayo’s intellectual property, Exact struck a deal to collaborate with Ahlquist, funding his lab and salary with the understanding that the company would pay royalties to Mayo if the technology was ever commercialized.

For decades, Ahlquist’s research had sent him to northern Alaska to study the higher rate of anemia and colon cancer in Alaskan Natives. Limburg joined and said his colleague approached the work “with enthusiasm, with respect, with dignity for the people.” A longtime relationship formed that would prove vital for Conroy’s company.

Meanwhile, clinical trials using a refined version of Ahlquist’s original ideas were showing such positive results that company officials had applied to the FDA for approval by 2014.

Executives had expected regulators to quickly green-light Cologuard following an initial clinical trial, Conroy said. Despite outperforming scientific expectations, the agency requested a second study, Conroy said — which the CEO assumed the company didn’t have.

Ahlquist corrected him and quickly presented results showing efficient cancer detection in a group of 1,000 Alaskan Natives. In 2014, the test won regulators’ approval, opening the door for wide adoption.

“We would not have been possible without Dave,” Conroy said. “Now, it wouldn’t have been possible without some other people. But Dave is the first person.”

The last adventure

After Cologuard, Ahlquist wasn’t done. And his 2019 ALS diagnosis wouldn’t stand in his way.

William Taylor, the principal research technologist in the doctor’s lab, said Ahlquist approached life with the spirit of an adventurer: “He was an avid cross-country skier. He’d go hiking in the Arctic. He would take roads and get lost.”

Ahlquist described his ALS diagnosis to Exact’s Limburg as an “adventure.”

Limburg explained, “It shows how Dave accepted and embraced anything that came his way.”

As his condition worsened, he remained committed to discovery. He took meetings checking in on his team’s progress developing a multi-cancer screening test while sitting up in his bed, several colleagues said.

“It’d be the sort of the Holy Grail,” Taylor said, “to have a test [that] would tell you if you have cancer somewhere in your body, and then you can kind of figure out where it is from the test.”

Dr. Kisiel, who runs Ahlquist’s lab, said the physician had decided a wider test would require many more biological markers than Cologuard used.

The team’s work to discover those genetic markers was well underway when Ahlquist died.

Exact launched Cancerguard in September, nearly five years after his death. The company reports it can detect more than 50 types and subtypes of cancer including pancreatic, ovarian, liver, esophageal, lung, and stomach forms of the disease from a blood sample.

“I think he would be delighted to see what’s happened,” said Goldberg, who explored the southern Minnesota streams with Ahlquist as he thought up Cologuard in the 1990s.

“And it’s a shame that he isn’t here to enjoy the fruits of this labor,” Goldberg said.

Dr. David Ahlquist died in 2020 after an ALS diagnosis roughly a year prior. (Provided by Exact Sciences) (Provided by Exact Sciences)
about the writer

Victor Stefanescu

Reporter

Victor Stefanescu covers medical technology startups and large companies such as Medtronic for the business section. He reports on new inventions, patients’ experiences with medical devices and the businesses behind med-tech in Minnesota.

