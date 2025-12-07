The Minnesotan behind Cologuard, which fueled the biggest health care acquisition of 2025

When the late Dr. David Ahlquist visited the streams of southern Minnesota with his Mayo Clinic colleagues, the trips would always transcend flyfishing and nature hikes.
Driving back and forth to these waters, Dr. Richard Goldberg said his colleague would brainstorm how scientists could separate human DNA from bacterial DNA. This challenge, if solved, would allow doctors to noninvasively detect colon cancer without a dreaded colonoscopy.
Now Cologuard, which Ahlquist co-invented, is everywhere.
Last month it was at the center of the year’s biggest health care transaction announcement, a deal worth more than $23 billion that includes the transformational technology to detect colon cancer without a colonoscopy. The test’s maker, Madison-based Exact Sciences, says it detects 92% of colon cancers, even in early stages. A newer version increases the detection rate to 95%.
Illinois’ Abbott Laboratories is acquiring Exact Sciences. Kevin Conroy, the Cologuard maker’s CEO, said Ahlquist was a remarkable person whose contributions helped revive the company.
“He was just a complete human being,” Conroy said in an interview. “He was an athlete. He was an intellect... He understood science in such a deep way.”
Since the U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted Cologuard approval in 2014, people have used the self-administered stool test to screen for colon cancer more than 23 million times. It detects cancer markers in the DNA contained in stool.
Ahlquist, who died in 2020 at age 69, told the Minnesota Star Tribune in 2014: “It’s our hope that many individuals who are not being screened because of their reticence to undergo colonoscopy will choose to undergo screening with a noninvasive option like this.”