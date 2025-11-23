A 3-year-old’s epilepsy care is uncertain due to UnitedHealth- Fairview dispute

Keeping Parker McEnaney smiling has required well over a dozen expensive drugs, a medevac flight to California and the expertise of just about every specialty team at M Health Fairview Masonic Children’s Hospital.
A cord snaking into the 3-year-old’s grippy sock connects to a device reading her pulse, which her parents use to detect when Parker is seizing. This has occurred up to five times per day for most of Parker’s life, each time feeling like “absolute chaos,” said her mother, Anna McEnaney.
Parker’s parents are part of her care team, and their work is about to get more complicated because of a thorny contract impasse between their insurance company, UnitedHealthcare, and M Health Fairview.
“It’s really scary to think that we’re gonna lose our home — because Masonic is our home — that we’re gonna lose our safety net. That we’re gonna lose our team that understands us, that advocates for her,” Anna McEnaney said, sitting with Parker as she pulled her rosy cheeks into a grin.
Fairview Health Services says it might leave UnitedHealthcare’s commercial network next year in a dispute that would prevent about 125,000 people, including Parker’s family, from scheduling appointments with Fairview doctors beginning in January. The change applies to people who receive insurance through work.
The health system argues that UnitedHealthcare’s payment rates have fallen short. The insurer counters that Fairview is demanding a 23% price hike over three years that would spike costs for employers. Contract disputes between insurers and health care providers have been growing in recent years, usually resolving before any network disruption takes place. For patients, though, they fuel uncertainty.
“Please, dear God, resolve the dispute,” McEnaney said.
Every day a blessing
Parker sat cozily in floral pajama pants and a purple long-sleeve shirt last week. Anna McEnaney said Parker’s 7-year-old sister adores her like a baby doll. Parker loves watching Bluey and sticking her hands on the dark fur of Malcolm, the family’s “gentle giant” dog, the mother said.