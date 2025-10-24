Fairview-UnitedHealthcare rift deepens, highlighting broader stress over costs

The contract fight that surfaced this week between one of the state’s largest health care providers and the nation’s biggest health insurer extends a trend of hospitals across the country balking at what they call unfair reimbursement rates and exasperating payment delays from Medicare Advantage health insurers.
Insurance companies reject the allegations, arguing that care providers have been trying to use their patients as leverage in these disputes to argue for more money even as overall U.S. health care expenditures keep getting bigger.
The result of the disputes is that thousands of people who get Medicare through private insurance companies still lack clarity about a critical question: What doctors and hospitals will accept their insurance next year? They have until Dec. 7 to choose whether to switch plans.
This week, Fairview Health Services and UnitedHealthcare revealed a contract impasse that may not be resolved by the deadline, although the insurer last year settled two similar disputes without disruption in Minnesota. Nationally, Eden Prairie-based UnitedHealthcare is also embroiled in network battles with three prominent academic medical centers on the East Coast. Other skirmishes in recent years have been surfacing across the country between a variety of hospitals and insurers, with prior authorization rules often serving as a flashpoint.
Fairview, meanwhile, is sharing more details about its dispute, which threatens access to M Health Fairview hospitals and clinics next year for about 33,000 people in UnitedHealthcare’s Medicare Advantage plan. The health system also disclosed to the Minnesota Star Tribune it’s dropping United as administrator for its employee health plan following workers’ calls for better service.
The frequency and rancor of contract battles reflects how privatized Medicare Advantage plans have grown to become a much larger part of the overall business for hospitals and clinics. The disputes also suggest both insurers and care providers are feeling strong budgetary pressure as those buying health plan coverage struggle with the nation’s ever-growing health care tab. Federal officials expect overall U.S. heath care spending to reach $5.6 trillion this year.
“Costs are rising and all three main plan sponsors — government, employers and individual consumers — are saying: Enough is enough,“ said Jonathan Weiner, a professor of health policy and management at Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health
When insurers and health care providers negotiate new prices and network contracts, such talks are private. So this week’s disclosure by Minneapolis-based Fairview and UnitedHealthcare was the first public acknowledgement of an impasse following nine months of discussions.