Fairview-UnitedHealthcare rift deepens, highlighting broader stress over costs

This week, Fairview Health Services and UnitedHealthcare revealed a contract impasse that may not be resolved by the deadline, although the insurer last year settled two similar disputes without disruption in Minnesota. Nationally, Eden Prairie-based UnitedHealthcare is also embroiled in network battles with three prominent academic medical centers on the East Coast. Other skirmishes in recent years have been surfacing across the country between a variety of hospitals and insurers, with prior authorization rules often serving as a flashpoint.