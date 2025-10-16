Health care costs are soaring across the board, with Minnesota seniors facing acute changes

One wrinkle for Medicare beneficiaries is that they only have rights at certain times to purchase Medicare Supplement policies — often called “Medigap” coverage — without being asked questions about their health history. Normally, insurers can deny Medigap policies to applicants based on these answers, but people losing UCare plans “have guaranteed issue rights” to buy the coverage without questions," Deborah Buckingham, the volunteer and outreach assistant manager with Minnesota Aging Pathways, said during the session.