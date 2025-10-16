Health care costs are soaring across the board, with Minnesota seniors facing acute changes

Premium increases, vanishing choices and bigger spending requirements when seniors use health care next year are roiling the Medicare Advantage market in Minnesota.
The shifts in insurance coverage are being driven in part by higher prices for services as well as increased use of health care — forces that are pushing up expenses across all types of insurance.
The challenges are acutely visible today in the Medicare Advantage market, which is a privatized form of Medicare where seniors have until Dec. 7 to enroll in new plans for next year.
The changes are driving a surge of calls to Minnesota Aging Partnership, a statewide call center where trained staff help with Medicare and other topics are handling more than 2,000 calls per day — record volume that’s about three times the average.
“There’s no hiding right now from the higher costs,” said Brooks Deibele, an executive vice president in Minneapolis with benefits consultant Holmes Murphy.
People who buy their own health insurance, and those in small employer plans, got the bad news about premium jumps in Minnesota a few weeks ago.
Details at large employers are just beginning to emerge, but total health benefit costs per employee next year are expected to rise an average of 6.5% — the highest increase since 2010, according to report last month from Mercer, a New York-based human resources consultant.
”It is literally multiple things — it’s not one thing, which means there’s not one silver-bullet answer to control costs," Deibele said.