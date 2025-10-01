Higher premiums, less choice ahead for Medicare Advantage shoppers in Minnesota

Higher monthly premiums and fewer options are coming for hundreds of thousands of seniors across Minnesota who use Medicare Advantage health insurance plans.
In Minnesota, the federal government is projecting the average insurance premium will increase nearly 18% next year in the plans, which are privatized alternatives to the original Medicare program.
Meanwhile, HealthPartners, Humana and UnitedHealthcare will stop selling Medicare Advantage coverage next year in dozens of Minnesota counties, primarily outside the Twin Cities metro area. UCare, the state’s second-largest Medicare Advantage provider, announced in early September it would stop selling the plans statewide.
The changes will force thousands of seniors in Minnesota to shop for new insurance next year, including at least 158,000 with UCare plans this year.
“It’s gonna be a tough year all the way around for beneficiaries in Minnesota,” said Kelli Jo Greiner, the Medicare product manager at the Minnesota Board on Aging.
About 653,000 beneficiaries in Minnesota elect to receive government-sponsored Medicare benefits via Advantage plans, which are run by insurance companies.
Usually about 3% of Medicare Advantage enrollees in Minnesota switch plans and carriers, Bloomington-based HealthPartners said in a statement, but “this year it could be 30% or more.”
“There is no doubt the Medicare Advantage market in Minnesota will experience significant disruption heading into 2026,” Minnetonka-based Medica said in a statement.