How insurance industry ‘stranglehold’ blocked Medicare reform

UnitedHealth Group is facing a torrent of accusations that it and its industry peers have exploited the Medicare Advantage program to gain billions in extra payments from the federal treasury.
These coding practices have been well-documented for years, prompting critics to ask: How has this persisted for over a decade?
The stalemate stems from a rash of reasons, including worries about cutting benefits for seniors and the lobbying clout of health insurers.
“At the front of the line, I would put the influence of the insurance industry,” said Mark Miller, the former executive director of the Medicare Payment Advisory Commission (MedPAC), a nonpartisan agency that makes recommendations to Congress. “The industry has a stranglehold on the Congress and any administration.”
Health insurers insist their methods to increase payments from the federal Medicare Advantage program are lawful: The money goes to care for sicker patients and to cover popular benefits in the privatized version of Medicare.
But government reports and academic researchers have long flagged the practice of “risk adjustment” as vulnerable to abuse and fraud. Critics say enhancing patients’ health risks on paper, by using questionable evidence of actual health problems, can improperly lead to billions in extra revenue for insurers.
Many insurers are facing scrutiny for these coding practices, but UnitedHealth’s sheer size — as the Eden Prairie-based owner of the nation’s largest Medicare Advantage insurer, UnitedHealthcare — makes it the lead target of federal investigators, auditors, journalists and whistleblowers.
Reforms that started under President Joe Biden and continued under President Donald Trump are having an impact, Medicare experts say. These changes caused financial stress for health insurers, contributing to a huge stock sell-off earlier this year at UnitedHealth.