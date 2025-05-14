UnitedHealth Group lost half its value in 6 months. What the CEO shakeup may mean for its future

Stephen Hemsley hasn’t been CEO at UnitedHealth Group in nearly a decade yet he’s never really left.
Hemsley, 72, has remained chairman and a major shareholder in the health care behemoth — and now is back in the CEO suite and is expected to reinstate his brand of operational and financial discipline that turbocharged the company’s growth.
His return follows uncharacteristic financial missteps and months of tumult for the company, including the fatal ambush of a top UnitedHealth executive on Dec. 4.
Since that day, the company’s stock has fallen from $610 a share to $308 on Tuesday, an unprecedented decline for the company that culminated in this week’s CEO transition.
With chief executive Andrew Witty’s abrupt exit from the role Tuesday, Hemsley is expected to dust off the playbook that handsomely rewarded UnitedHealth shareholders during his reign from 2006 to 2017.
The Eden Prairie-based company’s profit soared and revenues nearly tripled as Hemsley led United through a period of expansion. Fortune magazine hailed him as the “most successful CEO of his generation” when he stepped down in September 2017.
“Hemsley built modern UNH; he is tasked with returning it to what it can be,” JP Morgan stock analyst Lisa Gill said in a research note.
UnitedHealth, long seen by Wall Street as a reliable profit machine, stunned investors Tuesday by suspending its earnings guidance for 2025 and predicting a return to profitable growth next year. That action, along with Witty’s surprise exit, sent the company’s stock tumbling 18%.