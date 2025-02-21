The Wall Street Journal says the Justice Department in recent months has launched an investigation into UnitedHealth Group’s billing practices as a new civil fraud investigation looks at the use of diagnosis data to trigger extra payments to the company’s Medicare Advantage plans.
Report: DOJ investigating Medicare Advantage billing practices at UnitedHealth Group
Eden Prairie-based health care giant says it’s not aware of the launch of any new Justice Department activity as reported by the Wall Street Journal.
A series of articles in The Wall Street Journal last year alleged Medicare paid UnitedHealth billions of dollars for questionable diagnoses, an issue that’s been raised by a federal watchdog agency, as well.
Shares of the Eden Prairie-based company’s stock were down roughly 8% in early trading Friday.
“We are not aware of the ‘launch’ of any ‘new’ activity as reported by the Journal,” UnitedHealth Group said in a statement Friday.
“We are aware, however, that the Journal has engaged in a year-long campaign to defend a legacy [Medicare] system that rewards volume over keeping patients healthy and addressing their underlying conditions,” the company said. “Any suggestion that our practices are fraudulent is outrageous and false.”
Medicare Advantage is a privatized version of the federal health insurance program for seniors, where the government hires health plans to manage care for patients and pays companies more when seniors need more treatment — creating a financial incentive for insurers to document as many diagnoses as possible.
Both the Wall Street Journal and the Office of Inspector General at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services scrutinized the volume of additional payments to UnitedHealth Group’s massive health insurance division, UnitedHealthcare.
Last summer, the Journal reported UnitedHealth added diagnoses to patients’ records for conditions that no doctor treated, triggering billions in extra federal payments. The untreated diagnoses stemmed from sources including in-home visits by nurses working for a company program called HouseCalls.
UnitedHealth Group issued a lengthy statement in response, which it described as “setting the record straight on HouseCalls, Medicare Advantage and the demonstrably superior health outcomes and cost savings delivered to more than 33 million American seniors each year.”
In December, the company again issued a statement responding to the Journal’s reporting, one of several examples showing how UnitedHealth Group has been pushing back more strongly against critics following the Dec. 4, 2024, murder of company executive Brian Thompson in New York City.
“In a series of misleading articles, the Wall Street Journal has waged a one-sided, biased attack on Medicare Advantage (MA) — a program millions of seniors rely on for health care," the company said in December.
“The narratives woven through the articles rely on often incomplete and inaccurate data to conduct flawed studies through a murky government ‘agreement,’ and clearly demonstrate that the Journal does not understand the Medicare Advantage program, how it is designed to function or why it differs from the traditional fee-for-service program which emphasizes volume over quality and patient outcomes.”
UnitedHealth Group is facing scrutiny on a number of fronts, including a Justice Department antitrust challenge to its proposed $3.3 billion purchase of Amedisys. The company says the government’s ongoing lawsuit is wrong on the merits and threatens to deprive consumers of benefits from sharper competition in the hospice and home care market.
In addition to UnitedHealthcare, the company’s Optum health services business has been caught up in controversies involving pharmacy benefit managers and its failure to prevent a massive data breach last year.
The new civil investigation apparently is separate from a longer-running Justice Department antitrust probe that was first reported last February, the Wall Street Journal said.
The news outlet reported Friday that a Justice Department spokesman declined to comment as did a spokeswoman for the Department of Health and Human Services’ Office of Inspector General, which the Wall Street Journal said is also involved in the civil fraud probe.
UnitedHealth Group has developed over the past 15 years a large network of affiliated and employed physicians within Optum.
The Wall Street Journal, in December, reported that its analysis of Medicare records showed patients examined by the company’s doctors had huge increases in lucrative diagnoses after joining the company’s Medicare Advantage plans. Physicians told the Journal they’d been trained by the company to document revenue-generating diagnoses, including some they felt were obscure or irrelevant, and pushed to use software that suggests conditions.
In response to the article, UnitedHealth Group defended its work with Optum-affiliated doctors.
“MA members that are served by an Optum provider benefit from innovative clinical models and a value-based care approach that leads to more accurate diagnoses, greater availability of care and better health outcomes and prevention including less hospitalization, more cancer screenings and better chronic disease management,” the company said.
The Wall Street Journal said its analysis used data UnitedHealth and other Medicare Advantage insurers submitted to the federal government. Data was accessed, the news outlet said, under a standard research agreement with the agency overseeing Medicare.
On Friday, UnitedHealth Group said the Wall Street Journal “continues to report misinformation” on Medicare Advantage. The company argued “the government regularly reviews all MA plans to ensure compliance and we consistently perform at the industry’s highest levels on those reviews.”
In February 2022, the Justice Department tried to block UnitedHealth Group’s acquisition of Change Healthcare, alleging the merger would harm competition by giving UnitedHealth Group access to rival health insurers’ competitively sensitive information.
But a federal judge found the government failed to show during a two-week trial that the acquisition would substantially diminish competition, ruling that UnitedHealth Group’s incentives “are not nearly as one-sided as the government suggests.”
UnitedHealth Group’s more aggressive approach, particularly with critics on social media, has been evident in the weeks leading up to a court hearing scheduled Friday for the man accused of killing Thompson. This month, the company has pushed back strongly in a billing dispute with a Texas surgeon whose cause has been championed by activist investor Bill Ackman.
