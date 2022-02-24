The Justice Department filed a civil lawsuit Thursday to block UnitedHealth Group's proposed acquisition of Change Healthcare, a $13 billion deal the federal government says would hurt competition in commercial health insurance markets.

Minnetonka-based UnitedHealth announced in January 2021 plans to buy the Nashville-based company in hopes of augmenting the lineup of health care information and technology products in its OptumInsight division.

But the Justice Department, along with the attorneys general in Minnesota and New York, argue the combination would hurt the market for technology that health insurers use to process claims and reduce health care costs.

"If America's largest health insurer is permitted to acquire a major rival for critical health care claims technologies, it will undermine competition for health insurance and stifle innovation in the employer health insurance markets," U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland said in a news release. "The Justice Department is committed to challenging anticompetitive mergers, particularly those at the intersection of health care and data."

In a statement Thursday, UnitedHealth Group argued the acquisition would increase efficiency and reduce friction in health care to lower costs.

"The department's deeply flawed position is based on highly speculative theories that do not reflect the realities of the health care system," the company said. "We will defend our case vigorously."

UnitedHeath Group runs UnitedHealthcare, which is the nation's largest insurer. OptumInsight is part of Eden Prairie-based Optum, a UnitedHealth Group division that runs a growing network of clinics as well as a pharmaceutical benefits manager.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.