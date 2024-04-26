Gunfire from a vehicle killed a 14-year-old boy in an SUV at a northeast Minneapolis gas station early Friday, officials said.

The shooting occurred about 3 a.m. at the 24-hour BP in the 2600 block of NE. University Avenue, police said.

The boy was taken from the scene by emergency responders to HCMC, where he died about three hours later. His identity has yet to be released, and police have not addressed a possible motive for the shooting.

A woman in her 30s was arrested at the scene and jailed, however, "investigators are working to determine how she is related to this incident," a statement from police read.

"The death of a teenager out on the street is outrageous and totally unacceptable," Police Chief Brian O'Hara said in a statement. "The MPD will aggressively investigate this incident to its logical conclusion and do all we can to bring some sense of justice for the victim and his loved ones, but we all must work together to end this trend of youth violence."

According to police:

The teenager was in an SUV with others when shots were fired from a second vehicle that drove into the parking lot.

Officers secured the scene and canvassed the area. MPD Forensic Scientists processed the scene and collected evidence. MPD is investigating to determine the sequence of events that led to the shooting.

Anyone with information this case is encouraged to contact CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or www.CrimeStoppersMN.org. All Tips are anonymous. Information leading to an arrest and conviction may be eligible for a reward.