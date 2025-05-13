Stephen Hemsley returns as CEO while Andrew Witty steps aside in UnitedHealth Group shakeup

Stephen Hemsley is resuming duties as chief executive at health care giant UnitedHealth Group in a surprise transition as the company’s recent financial woes have intensified.
Current CEO Andrew Witty stepped down for personal reasons, the company said, but will remain as a senior adviser to Hemsley.
The shakeup at the top of Minnesota’s largest company comes at a remarkably turbulent time, just over six months after the killing of UnitedHealth Group executive Brian Thompson on a public sidewalk in New York City and weeks after a stock sell-off driven by deteriorating results wiped out $120 billion in market value.
Shares in the Eden Prairie-based company have fallen even further since a 22% stock plunge on April 17, which stemmed from higher than expected use of medical services in the massive UnitedHealthcare insurance business and Optum Health unit that runs a national network of outpatient medical centers.
On Tuesday morning, UnitedHealth Group scheduled an impromptu call with investors to explain why it was suspending financial guidance for the year.
“The company suspended its 2025 outlook as care activity continued to accelerate while also broadening to more types of benefit offerings than seen in the first quarter, and the medical costs of many Medicare Advantage beneficiaries new to UnitedHealthcare remained higher than expected,” the company said in a news release. “The company expects to return to growth in 2026.”
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.