Who’s Andrew Witty, the CEO who just stepped down at UnitedHealth?

Andrew Witty — who became UnitedHealth Group’s CEO in 2021 — is stepping down from the top post due to personal reasons after years leading large health care companies.
During the tail end of Witty’s time as CEO of UnitedHealth, the company’s stock price reversed from growing to receding, as the company navigated a major cyber attack, investigations and the brutal killing of its insurance arm’s leader.
Witty’s rise in healthcare began when he joined GlaxoSmithKline, maker of many drugs and Sensodyne toothpaste, in 1985. He climbed the ranks and became CEO of the British company, now known as GSK, in 2008.
Under Witty’s leadership, the company undertook a large reorganization and expensive deals and partnerships, including a project with Pfizer in 2009 to launch a company focused on HIV treatment and care.
Witty holds the title of “Sir” after being knighted in 2012 due to his service to the United Kingdom’s economy.
But Bloomberg reported that leader faced criticism for GSK’s sluggish financial performance and a pipeline dry of promising medicines near the end of his tenure.
In 2016, Witty announced he planned to retire from GSK the following year, saying in a news release, “GSK is a very special company with an inspiring mission and many dedicated people. By next year, I will have been CEO for nearly ten years and I believe this will be the right time for a new leader to take over.”
The retirement was short-lived.