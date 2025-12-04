MN Fortune 500

Hormel leaning on cost cuts, price hikes to boost profits next year

The Spam-maker has experienced a string of tough years, including 2025, but analysts predict a stronger year to come.

By Brooks Johnson

The Minnesota Star Tribune
December 4, 2025 at 5:53PM
Hormel headquarters in Austin, Minn.
Hormel headquarters in Austin, Minn. (Glen Stubbe/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Hormel Foods has struggled to find its rhythm as intense inflation and strained consumers make its bacon, turkey and Planters nuts less profitable.

Yet after several years of disappointing earnings, the company is now “approaching an inflection point,” wrote JPMorgan analyst Thomas Palmer.

Interim CEO Jeff Ettinger agreed.

“We’re very optimistic, frankly,” he said Thursday.

The Austin, Minn.-based Spam and Skippy manufacturer has kept sales growing amid a broad slowdown in the food industry with a 1.6% jump in the past year.

But with record prices for beef, disruptions to turkey supplies and volatile pork and nut prices, profits have not kept pace.

Hormel leaders made it clear Thursday that will change in the next year with an “intentionally ambitious” outlook, as Ettinger put it, that also leaves some room for unknowns in commodity prices and consumer belt-tightening. Sales are expected to grow 1% to 4%.

“Certainly, when you look at 2026, the macro environment is still challenging. It’s choppy for the consumer,” Hormel president John Ghingo said. “All of that being said, there’s a lot of reasons to be positive.”

Analysts shared the optimism, with Max Gumport at BNP Paribas calling the earnings forecast “attractive and prudent.” Rupesh Parikh at Oppenheimer wrote it’s “much better than feared,” given recent setbacks.

A combination of cost savings and price hikes should combine to boost operating income as much as 10% next year, with a low-end estimate of 4%.

Hormel recently cut 250 jobs — 9% of its corporate and sales staff — joining peers across the food industry in restructuring. That’s meant to free up as much as $75 million for advertising and other needs to boost the bottom line.

“Some of the changes we’ve made in our company have allowed us to invest even more in things that will help us connect better with the consumer and move forward aggressively,” Ghingo said.

Prices are also rising for a range of products to match increased costs, company leaders said. The risk is pushing too far and losing more consumers, who are already cutting back on food to combat high prices across the economy.

Hormel is on the hunt for acquisitions, as well, after the company took a long M&A pause to integrate the $3.3 billion Planters purchase in 2021.

“The hiatus is over,” Ettinger said.

Hormel will look to boost its “protein-centric” portfolio and cut the elements that no longer fit. The company recently discontinued its private-label snack nuts business and sold a majority stake in the Justin’s nut butter brand.

Hormel ended the fourth fiscal quarter that ended in October with a $56 million loss largely tied to a write-down of its minority stake in Indonesia’s Garudafood and the retail snack nuts business.

On an adjusted basis, earnings came in just above analyst expectations even as a fire at a Skippy peanut butter plant in Arkansas and a chicken recall dragged on the bottom line.

An influx of avian influenza again knocked out many Jennie-O Turkey Store growers; in Minnesota alone, the virus or culling to prevent the spread of it killed more than 700,000 turkeys since September.

The company reported $3.18 billion in revenue for the quarter and $12.1 billion for the year.

Hormel’s stock price was up about 3% just before noon Thursday.

Brooks Johnson

Business Reporter

Brooks Johnson is a business reporter covering Minnesota’s food industry, agribusinesses and 3M.

