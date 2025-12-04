Hormel leaning on cost cuts, price hikes to boost profits next year

Hormel Foods has struggled to find its rhythm as intense inflation and strained consumers make its bacon, turkey and Planters nuts less profitable.
Yet after several years of disappointing earnings, the company is now “approaching an inflection point,” wrote JPMorgan analyst Thomas Palmer.
Interim CEO Jeff Ettinger agreed.
“We’re very optimistic, frankly,” he said Thursday.
The Austin, Minn.-based Spam and Skippy manufacturer has kept sales growing amid a broad slowdown in the food industry with a 1.6% jump in the past year.
But with record prices for beef, disruptions to turkey supplies and volatile pork and nut prices, profits have not kept pace.
Hormel leaders made it clear Thursday that will change in the next year with an “intentionally ambitious” outlook, as Ettinger put it, that also leaves some room for unknowns in commodity prices and consumer belt-tightening. Sales are expected to grow 1% to 4%.
“Certainly, when you look at 2026, the macro environment is still challenging. It’s choppy for the consumer,” Hormel president John Ghingo said. “All of that being said, there’s a lot of reasons to be positive.”