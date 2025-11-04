Hormel cutting 250 jobs through layoffs, buyouts, hiring pause

Hormel Foods is cutting 250 jobs as the Minnesota food company struggles to find a path to sustainable growth.
The company is eliminating corporate and sales staff through a combination of layoffs, voluntary early retirements and closing instead of hiring for open positions.
Austin-based Hormel expects to reinvest savings from the job losses in “critical” areas.
“We’re directing resources toward technology, innovation, food safety and quality and the capabilities — including people capabilities — that will shape our future,” Hormel president John Ghingo said in a statement Tuesday. “We’re confident that our ongoing investments will strengthen our brands, improve efficiency and ensure Hormel Foods stays competitive and responsive to the needs of our consumers and customers.”
Interim CEO Jeff Ettinger signaled job cuts were on the table this summer after reducing the company’s earnings outlook for the second time this year.
Since then, Hormel has encountered more trouble. A fire at a Skippy peanut butter plant, the return of bird flu hitting Jennie-O turkeys, a chicken recall and even worse inflation than expected led the company to trim profit expectations for the fiscal quarter that ended last month.
Hormel’s multiyear “transform and modernize” initiative has yet to pull the company out of a post-pandemic profit slump. Earnings on average remain below pre-pandemic levels. Sales growth did start heading in the right direction this summer, however.